Can 1,000-day delay stop justice? Madras High Court invokes Article 21 to hear convict’s late appeal

Man sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment under Section 5[j][ii] read with Section 6 of POCSO Act. (Image generated using AI)

Highlighting a person’s right under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Madras High Court recently condoned a delay of over 1,000 days for filing an appeal by a man against his conviction in a Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.

Justice N Mala was hearing the appeal of the man who was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by a special court in 2022 under Section 5[j][ii] (in the case of female child, makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault) read with Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Justice N. Mala said that the petitioner will be given opportunity to contest statutory appeal.

While referring to a Supreme Court precedent, which holds that the right to liberty of an individual is a fundamental right, the court held, “This court is inclined to condone the delay of 1,108 days, giving an opportunity to the petitioner to contest the statutory appeal on merits.”