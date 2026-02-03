Can 1,000-day delay stop justice? Madras High Court invokes Article 21 to hear convict’s late appeal

Madras High Court said that the special court was bound to examine the reasons behind the delay before dismissing the case solely on the ground of postponed application.

Written by: Somya Panwar
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 10:46 AM IST
POCSO Case, Madras High CourtMan sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment under Section 5[j][ii] read with Section 6 of POCSO Act. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Highlighting a person’s right under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Madras High Court recently condoned a delay of over 1,000 days for filing an appeal by a man against his conviction in a Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case. 

Justice N Mala was hearing the appeal of the man who was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by a special court in 2022 under Section 5[j][ii] (in the case of female child, makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault) read with Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Madras High Court, POCSO Act Justice N. Mala said that the petitioner will be given opportunity to contest statutory appeal.

While referring to a Supreme Court precedent, which holds that the right to liberty of an individual is a fundamental right, the court held, “This court is inclined to condone the delay of 1,108 days, giving an opportunity to the petitioner to contest the statutory appeal on merits.”

Findings

  • Right to appeal is a fundamental right under Article 21(no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law) of the Constitution of India.
  • The Special Court was bound to examine the reasons behind the delay before dismissing the case solely on the ground of delay.
  • The court accepted the reason of financial constraints leading to delay to file appeal, and granted opportunity to the petitioner to contest the statutory appeal on merits.
  • The petitioner is given an opportunity to contest the statutory appeal on merits; the delay of 1,108 days is condoned.
Also Read | ‘State can’t take advantage of its own wrong’: Gauhati High Court blocks firing of govt staff serving for 14 years

Background

  • The petition was filed by the convict to condone the delay in filing the appeal against the judgement passed in September, 2022.
  • The delay in filing was averted due to the financial constraints, and not being able to find a counsel to file the criminal appeal.
  • He argued that the delay was caused by reasons, which did not qualify as a “willful act or wanton”.
  • The prosecution submitted that the petitioner was known to the survivor and her family.
  • The man allegedly sexually assaulted the minor who would frequently go to his house to watch TV.
  • The alleged incident took place on November 4, 2018, resulting in the survivor giving birth to a child on September 23, 2019.
  • Aside from the POCSO Act, the man was also booked under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. 
  •  He was convicted and sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a  Rs 10,000 fine on September 21, 2022.
Also Read | Three decades later: Orissa High Court awards Rs 4 lakh compensation to widow of RPF constable struck by moving train

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Naravane
What Gen Naravane's memoir says about 2020 Ladakh face-off with China: 'I had been handed a hot potato'
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Naravane
What Gen Naravane's memoir says about 2020 Ladakh face-off with China: 'I had been handed a hot potato'
Facing protests, FIR, ‘Mohammad Deepak’ says: No regrets, someone has to speak up
Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohd Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name?’
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
should you date a friend's ex?
'He felt that I went behind his back...': The dark side of staying friends when your bestie dates your ex
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
'He felt that I went behind his back...': The dark side of staying friends when your bestie dates your ex
should you date a friend's ex?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement