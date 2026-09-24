Calling husband ‘fatty shaped’, ‘black’ no reason for divorce: Chhattisgarh High Court

The man said that his wife started living separately soon after their wedding in 2019 and sought divorce on the grounds of cruelty and desertion.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiSep 24, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Chhattisgarh High Court divorce cruelty desertionWhile the husband alleged that the wife treated him with hostility and threatened to implicate him in false cases, the wife claimed that he had an affair and began abusing her. (AI-generated image)
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The Chhattisgarh High Court recently ruled that a woman calling her husband “black complexioned” or “fatty shaped” is not grounds for granting divorce. The court said that though the 28-year-old husband made several allegations of cruelty against his 25-year-old wife, he failed to prove the same.

Justices Parth Prateem Sahu and Sachin Singh Rajput found that the husband’s family members had forcibly sent the wife with her mother when the latter visited her after a miscarriage. It further noted that the husband had failed to prove the required intention on the wife’s part to desert him.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by a man challenging the August 2024 order of the family court, which rejected his divorce application and directed him to return the gifts (stridhan) given by his wife’s parents within one month.

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“He (husband) has alleged that the respondent/wife used to brand him as being black-complexioned or a fatty shaped but they cannot be taken to be sufficient ground for granting a decree of divorce to him,” the high court said on September 18.

Separated since 2019

The couple got married in March 2019, after which the woman lived with the husband and his family for about two to three months. According to the husband, the wife treated him with hostility during this period, threatened to implicate him in false cases, and frequently went to her parental home. Later, she allegedly suffered a miscarriage of twins.

Justices Parth Prateem Sahu and Sachin Singh Rajput Chhattisgarh High Court divorce cruelty desertion Justices Parth Prateem Sahu and Sachin Singh Rajput found that the husband’s allegations against the wife were not backed by evidence.

On the contrary, the wife alleged that her husband had an affair with another woman and that after she found out about it, he started consuming alcohol, abusing her, and failed to provide proper medical care during her pregnancy. She added that during her illness, her mother took her to Raigarh for treatment and, after her recovery, she repeatedly asked her husband and his family to take her back, but they did not. Her mother later submitted a complaint in February 2020.

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The family court rejected the man’s divorce application in August 2024, following which he moved the high court.

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The man, through advocate Parasmani Shriwas, argued that the wife has been living separately from him since December 2019 without any justifiable reason, and that despite his willingness to continue the marriage, she has not resumed the relationship.

On the contrary, the wife, through advocate Punit Ruparel, supported the family court’s order and sought dismissal of this appeal.

‘No allegation proved by husband’

Referring to the ground of desertion, the high court found that the husband failed to prove that the wife was living with her parents without a reasonable excuse. It noted her mother’s statement that the wife had suffered a miscarriage. The court also noted that the wife and her mother had repeatedly stated that the husband made no effort to take her back to the marital home.

The court found that the husband had levelled a number of allegations against his wife but had not backed them with evidence. “May be, the allegations are many in number by the appellant/husband but in the absence of any pinpointed evidence to substantiate the same, they cannot be made basis for granting decree of divorce in his favour,” the court said.

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Dismissing the husband’s appeal, the court held, “Thus, the approach of learned family court in rejecting the plea of dissolution of marriage cannot be said to be faulted with.”

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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