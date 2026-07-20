Calcutta High Court refuses interim relief to Mamata-led TMC over frozen bank accounts

These bank accounts were first frozen by the police in June, but the Calcutta High Court allowed partial use. The ED froze those same accounts in July, and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC moved for relief.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readJul 20, 2026 02:08 PM IST
Calcutta High Court TMC bank accounts case, TMC bank accounts frozen, ED TMC PMLA probe, Mamata Banerjee TMC, Enforcement Directorate investigation, Calcutta High Court order, TMC PMLA bank account freeze, ED money laundering case, West Bengal political newsThe Mamata Banerjee-led TMC challenged ED’s action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the bank accounts, allegedly containing around Rs 440 crore. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Calcutta High Court Monday refused to grant interim permission to the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to operate three bank accounts that were frozen by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its money-laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had moved the single bench challenging ED’s action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the bank accounts, allegedly containing around Rs 440 crore.

“Interim prayer is refused. Respondents to file affidavit in three weeks and a reply in two weeks,” Justice Rao said and fixed the next hearing in the case on August 26.

Also Read | West Bengal Police freezes 12 more TMC accounts, Rs 1,000 crore locked

ED froze the three bank accounts on July 8 as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged transfers of funds to Carewell Aviation India and an associated entity between April 2023 and June 2026, in connection with the purported acquisition of an aircraft and a helicopter.

TMC, ED arguments

Before this, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Mamata-led TMC, had argued during the hearings that the ED’s action was intended to nullify an earlier high court order issued in a separate proceeding. Singhvi submitted that ED was aware that the accounts were likely to be unfrozen in the other proceedings, yet imposed a fresh freeze in its money laundering investigation.

Also Read | Explained: Funds freeze for Mamata-led TMC faction, over allegations of misappropriation

ED, however, defended its action, maintaining that the attachment stemmed from an independent PMLA investigation into suspected money laundering transactions and was unrelated to the earlier police action.

According to ED sources, the agency has also written to the bank requesting details on who deposited or withdrew money and at what times from these accounts.

Previous court action

Story continues below this ad

On July 9, Justice Saugata Bhattacharya appointed retired judge Justice Subrata Talukdar as the special officer till September 30. The court allowed the TMC to partially resume operating its frozen bank accounts under Justice Talukdar’s supervision.

The court allowed any two of the authorised signatories of those three bank accounts to present cheques to the court-appointed special officer, as and when funds are required to fund day-to-day expenses.

This order came after the Mamata Banerjee-led faction moved the high court seeking immediate intervention following the police freezing three of its accounts on June 19.

Also Read | How Mamata’s Trinamool won back partial control of frozen Rs 440 crore

Following the party’s defeat in the Bengal Assembly polls, the rebel group of TMC MLAs and leaders had asked the bank to freeze the party’s accounts, citing “serious dispute” within the party.

Story continues below this ad

The rebels also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime unit of Bidhannagar police, seeking a probe into the source of the funds, after which the police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments