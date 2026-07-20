Calcutta High Court refuses interim relief to Mamata-led TMC over frozen bank accounts

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC challenged ED’s action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the bank accounts, allegedly containing around Rs 440 crore. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court Monday refused to grant interim permission to the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to operate three bank accounts that were frozen by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its money-laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had moved the single bench challenging ED’s action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the bank accounts, allegedly containing around Rs 440 crore.

“Interim prayer is refused. Respondents to file affidavit in three weeks and a reply in two weeks,” Justice Rao said and fixed the next hearing in the case on August 26.