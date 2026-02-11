‘Pension not bounty’: Calcutta High Court slams state for denying benefits to doctor’s widow after 22 years of service

The Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of a widow seeking retirement benefits after her husband passed away. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court ruling: Emphasising that a pension is not a “bounty” or a “gratuitous payment”, but it is a valuable statutory and constitutional right, the Calcutta High Court set aside a state’s order that denied pensionary benefit to the widow of a medical officer.

Justice Gaurang Kanth was dealing with a plea of a widow, seeking the grant of pensionary and retirement benefits related to the 22 years of service rendered by her late husband.

“Pension is not a bounty or a gratuitous payment, but a deferred component of compensation for long and continuous service, and constitutes a valuable statutory and constitutional right,” the Calcutta High Court said on February 5.