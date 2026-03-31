‘Leave no stone unturned’: Calcutta High Court intervenes as Bengal govt, ECI clash over basic booth facilities
The Clacutta High Court issued strict mandate to ECI and state government to work in sycronysation and leave no stone unturned to ensure the availability of booth facilities during the upcoming assembly elections.
Calcutta High Court assembly election ruling: While hearing a PIL related to the booth facilities in the upcoming assembly elections, the Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to work in tandem and “leave no stone unturned” to ensure the availability of basic booth facilities.
Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen were dealing with a plea filed by Samik Bhattacharya, who was seeking the implementation of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) and Extended Minimum Facilities (EMF), which include functional ramps to the availability of drinking water, electricity ect.
“The Election Commission of India and the State should work in tandem and leave no stone unturned to ensure the availability of said facilities during the upcoming assembly elections,” the court said on March 25.
Expressing concern over loggerheads between the state and ECI regarding which agency should complete the work, the court added that we hope and trust that ECI and the state will ensure that the AMF/EMF facilities are made available to the citizens in the next election.
PIL for election booth facilities
The PIL, filed by Samik Bhattacharya, sought to ensure the enforcement of the ECI’s June 2023 order, which requires the enforcement of AMF and EMF at every polling station.
These facilities include ground-floor polling stations equipped with functional ramps, essential provisions such as drinking water, electricity, and adequate furniture.
It also includes amenities, including toilets, signage, shade, and creches for children, voter assistance booths, medical kits, and volunteers for queue management.
The petitioner also pointed to the appointment of a fit and proper agency to undertake the task of ensuring the availability of AMF/EMF facilities in all polling booths.
Dispute over who execute facilities
There is a conflict between the West Bengal state government and the ECI regarding which body should execute these upgrades.
After the ECI expressed its inability to undertake the said work, the state government appointed the education department as its nodal agency to undertake the work about AMF/EMF facility.
The stand of the state government is that the school education department is declared as the nodal department for undertaking such an exercise.
The decision was taken because the majority of polling booths are in the schools and, therefore, upgradation of the facility will ultimately benefit the said schools even in post election scenario.
It was pointed out that initially, a fund of Rs 50 crore was released to District Magistrates and District Election Officers (DEOs) as an advance to take up this work, which was followed by the release of another Rs 118 crores.
Calcutta High Court · March 25, 2026
HC to ECI & West Bengal: Work Together on Booth Facilities
Court directs both parties to ensure AMF/EMF availability ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections
"The Election Commission of India and the State should work in tandem and leave no stone unturned to ensure the availability of said facilities during the upcoming assembly elections."
— Division Bench: CJ Sujoy Paul & Justice Partha Sarathi Sen
⚖ THE ECI vs STATE DISPUTE
Election Commission
Proposed NBCC (India) Ltd as agency for AMF/EMF works
Cites Article 324 — full constitutional authority over elections
West Bengal Govt
Appointed School Education Dept as nodal agency
Most booths are in schools — upgrades benefit post-election too
💰 FUNDS RELEASED
₹50 Cr
Initial advance to DMs & DEOs
₹118 Cr
Second tranche released
Total: ₹168 Crore released for booth upgrades
🔍 ECI FLAGGED SHORTCOMINGS IN
N 24-Pgs
North 24 Parganas District
ECI review (March 5 letter) found AMF/EMF deficiencies; state directed to act on priority
🏛 COURT'S FINDING
Court declined to adjudicate which agency should do the work. The petitioner's only concern — and the court's — is that facilities reach voters on the ground. State undertook to cure any deficiencies before the next election.
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, had proposed engaging NBCC (India) Ltd for the AMF/EMF works.
The state government, in response, sent a communication on February 19, 2023, and informed that the said work has already been entrusted to the school education department.
It stated that the school education department has the proper expertise to complete the said work.
The CEO, in turn, sent a communication on March 5, informing that upon review of certain districts conducted by the senior deputy election commissioner, certain shortcomings were found in relation to AMF/EMF in the North 24- Parganas district.
By highlighting the shortcomings in the communication dated March 5, the state was directed to do the needful on a priority basis.
Court’s findings
The concern of the petitioner of this PIL must be in relation to the availability of voter facilities.
Which agency should undertake, carry out, and complete this work is none of the concern of the petitioner.
The state government and the ECI have taken diametrically opposite stands as to which agency should complete the said work.
Advocate General has taken pains to contend that when an agency, i.e., the one appointed by the ECI, expressed its inability to undertake the work, a nodal department, namely, the school education department, has been appointed.
The funds have been released, work has been started, and this practice is not unknown to the election process in the state of West Bengal.
It is canvassed that the appointment of a nodal agency by the state in the election process is not a practice unknown to the ECI, and the state government undertakes to ensure that if there exists any deficiency in facilities, it will be cured during the preparation of the next election.
In the previous parliamentary election, the school education department was appointed as the nodal department, which had undertaken a similar exercise.
He further submitted that this time, when such a nodal agency was appointed, the ECI had undertaken a review in district North 24 Parganas and pointed out certain deficiencies about the said facilities, and in the same letter dated March 5, 2026, requested the state government to cure the shortcomings on topmost priority.
Power of the Election Commission
Sounding a contra-note to the stand of the state government, the ECI stand is that under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, full powers to conduct free and fair elections are in the hands of the Election Commission of India.
This power not only includes the aspect of voting and preparation in this regard, but it also covers the entire election process, including the administrative work to be undertaken to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.
In this PIL, the only concern of the petitioner is to ensure that facilities are made available at the ground level.
The petitioner has no locus to ask that a particular agency, i.e., as desired by ECI or the state government, should undertake the said exercise.
In this PIL, we are not inclined to decide whether the agency nominated by the ECI or the state government is best suited to complete the said exercise.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
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