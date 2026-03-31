‘Leave no stone unturned’: Calcutta High Court intervenes as Bengal govt, ECI clash over basic booth facilities

The Calcutta High Court was dealing with PIL regarding the booth facilities for upcoming West Bengal assembly election. (File Photo)

Calcutta High Court assembly election ruling: While hearing a PIL related to the booth facilities in the upcoming assembly elections, the Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to work in tandem and “leave no stone unturned” to ensure the availability of basic booth facilities.

Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen were dealing with a plea filed by Samik Bhattacharya, who was seeking the implementation of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) and Extended Minimum Facilities (EMF), which include functional ramps to the availability of drinking water, electricity ect.

“The Election Commission of India and the State should work in tandem and leave no stone unturned to ensure the availability of said facilities during the upcoming assembly elections,” the court said on March 25.