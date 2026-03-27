Why carry ‘3-inch-wide’ knife?: Calcutta High Court seals life term in woman’s murder

Calcutta High Court upholds murder conviction: The Calcutta High Court recently upheld the life imprisonment of a man for killing a woman with whom he allegedly had an extramarital affair, observing that diary entries about murdering the victim and carrying a knife clearly showed premeditation, thereby ruling out any plea of sudden provocation.
Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Rai Chattopadhyay noted the accused’s plea that he had suffered enough for 12.5 years over a soured extramarital relationship, but held that this cannot dilute the gravity of a premeditated offence.
Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Rai Chattopadhyay noted that the extramarital affair had allegedly continued for about seven years. (Image enhanced using AI)
“The writings in the diary and the knife that the appellant was carrying clearly indicated a premeditation in causing the death of the victim. It is of no consequence or avail to the appellant that he himself also tried to end his life,” the high court said in its judgment on March 19.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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