‘He has taken two lives’: Calcutta High Court calls man ‘cold-blooded killer’ for murdering pregnant wife over dowry

While upholding the conviction of the husband, the Calcutta High Court relied on the tetimoney of 10-year-old son. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Terming a man as a “cold-blooded killer” who had snuffed out not one but two lives, the Calcutta high court upheld the life term imprisonment after he was convicted of killing his 18-week 0ld pregnant wife.

While hearing his plea against the trial court’s conviction order, a division bench of Justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Rai Chattopadhyay characterised the petitioner-husband as a “cold-blooded killer”.

“The petitioner must be presumed to have been aware of the pregnancy of the victim. The husband, therefore, has taken two lives. He has been ‘reckless and inhuman,” the court said on March 5.