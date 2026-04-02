Self-harm scars valid ground for CAPF rejection, rules Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court recently upheld the disqualification of a woman candidate from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) recruitment, ruling that the presence of unexplained, 13 parallel “self-inflicted” cut marks is a valid ground for rejection.
Justice Amrita Sinha emphasised that recruitment for combat forces requires “cent percent” mental and physical stability, and any doubt regarding a candidate’s psychological resilience, especially concerning potential self-harm, is sufficient to deny appointment.
The high court was hearing a plea by a candidate seeking a direction for a psychiatric evaluation to challenge her rejection on medical grounds.
“The petitioner was participating in the recruitment for the combat forces. Any candidate who, according to the authority, is not mentally fit and stable, cannot be engaged in a combat force,” the Calcutta High Court said in its March 30 order.
‘13 parallel cut marks’
The Calcutta High Court found that the petitioner had not disclosed how 13 parallel cut marks were found in her left arm above the wrist, which implies that the petitioner is trying to conceal facts.
A person cannot have 13 cut marks in the arm automatically. There must have been some reason why such cuts were inflicted on the body of the petitioner.
The high court said that till the authority is satisfied that a candidate is cent per cent fit both physically and mentally, such a person cannot be permitted to be engaged in the combat force.
Justice Amrita Sinha noted that the candidate has 13 unexplained parallel cuts on her arms.
The Calcutta High Court pointed out that it does not find any error in the stand taken by the authority rejecting the candidature of the petitioner.
The high court noted that the petitioner has not disclosed the reason for such cut marks, and for reasons best known to her.
The case stemmed from the candidate’s participation in recruitment as a constable (general duty) in the central armed police forces, secretariat security force, rifleman (general duty) in the Assam Rifles, and sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Subsequently, she was declared unfit by the detailed medical examination board on three counts. The first one was that there were multiple scar marks in her left forearm, then the board found ring finger straightening deformity and white vaginal discharge.
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The review medical examination board declared the petitioner unfit on account of self-inflicted cut marks over the left wrist, which were 13 in number.
‘Self-injury linked to disorders’
Representing the state, advocate S N Dutta opposes the woman’s request for a psychiatric test and mentioned the report filed by the authority on February 24, 2026.
Dutta pointed out that the report mentions that the cut marks come under an unsuccessful suicide attempt and potentially lethal action. A risk factor for future suicide attempts always remains, he added.
He further pointed out that self-injury has long been linked to other disorders as well, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety disorder, and borderline personality disorder.
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There is every likelihood of repetition of self-harm due to various stresses which are part and parcel of combat duties, the counsel claimed.
He lastly added that the petitioner was declared unfit as per the revised unit guidelines for medical examination, which mentions that mental or nervous instability is a ground for rejection of candidature.
‘No self-inflicted cut marks’
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Gunjan Kumar Singh denies that the cut marks are self-inflicted. He added that without a positive finding, the authority should not conclude that the petitioner is mentally unstable.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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