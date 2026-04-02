Self-harm scars valid ground for CAPF rejection, rules Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court found that the the petitioner had not disclosed how 13 parallel cut marks were found in her left arm above the wrist. (AI-generated image)

Trigger Warning: This article mentions self-harm.

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The Calcutta High Court recently upheld the disqualification of a woman candidate from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) recruitment, ruling that the presence of unexplained, 13 parallel “self-inflicted” cut marks is a valid ground for rejection.

Justice Amrita Sinha emphasised that recruitment for combat forces requires “cent percent” mental and physical stability, and any doubt regarding a candidate’s psychological resilience, especially concerning potential self-harm, is sufficient to deny appointment.

The high court was hearing a plea by a candidate seeking a direction for a psychiatric evaluation to challenge her rejection on medical grounds.

“The petitioner was participating in the recruitment for the combat forces. Any candidate who, according to the authority, is not mentally fit and stable, cannot be engaged in a combat force,” the Calcutta High Court said in its March 30 order.