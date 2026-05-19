‘Afterthought’: Calcutta High Court slams Union Bank bid to withhold dismissed manager’s Rs 18 lakh gratuity after 4 years

The bank alleged that the employee had sanctioned loans amounting to Rs 61 crore without adhering to guidelines and that the financial loss justified forfeiture of gratuity. (AI-generated image)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently refused Union Bank of India’s bid to withhold a dismissed manager’s Rs 18.48 lakh gratuity over alleged loan irregularities, saying financial loss was never quantified during disciplinary proceedings and cannot be calculated years later to justify forfeiture.

Justice Shampa Dutt Paul noted that the employee was dismissed from service in 2019, and later, Union Bank of India formally informed the employee that his gratuity stood forfeited in 2023.

Justice Shampa Dutt Paul directed the controlling authority to release the amount of gratuity, with interest, within 30 days. Justice Shampa Dutt Paul directed the controlling authority to release the amount of gratuity, with interest, within 30 days.

“Even though the enquiry report as submitted by the petitioner runs into 400 pages, the same appears to be more of quantity than quality evidence against the workman. Admittedly, no loss was quantified either in the show cause or charge sheet or during the enquiry proceeding till the notice for forfeiture of gratuity after more than four years,” the order read.