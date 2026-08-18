No relief for Mamata camp as High Court allows Ritabrata to continue as LoP for now

In a setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the TMC, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to give interim relief in a petition against the Assembly Speaker’s decision to appoint rival faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

A Division Bench of the High Court directed the single bench to decide on Sobhandeb Chatterjee’s petition challenging Ritabrata Banerjee’s appointment to the post within two months. Till then, Ritabrata Banerjee, who is leading the group of rebel TMC MLAs and claimed to be the ‘real TMC’, will continue to be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.