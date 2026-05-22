Calcutta High Court steps in for working mother: Why child’s autism overrules strict state school transfer rules

child suffering from Autism Spectrum disorder is not covered under Rule 4a of the West Bengal School Education Department's notification.(Representational Image)

Calcutta High Court: Granting relief to a working mother, the Calcutta High Court has directed the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) to process a teacher’s pending transfer request filed on the medical ground that her child suffers from Autism Spectrum disorder.

The court observed that the plea cannot be rejected merely because her child’s disorder is not covered under Rule 4A (provisions for transfers on special grounds) of the school’s notification.

Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra directed the DIOS to act at the earliest on the mother’s transfer plea, subject to favourable certification from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“It is clear that transfer of an incumbent cannot be rejected merely on the ground that the child suffering from Autism Spectrum disorder is not covered under Rule 4a of the notification dated 8th September, 2021,” the May 20 order noted.