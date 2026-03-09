12 years after taxi driver lost his leg, here’s why Calcutta High Court nearly doubled compensation to Rs 20 lakh

The insurance company should pay the compensation amount, along with interest, within eight weeks, the Calcutta High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has enhanced the compensation payable to a taxi driver who lost his leg in a 2013 road accident, increasing the award from Rs 11.57 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, nearly 12 years after the accident, while taking into account his monthly income and future prospects.

Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury was hearing the appeals filed by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd as well as the man, challenging the trial court’s November 2015 order directing payment of Rs 11.57 lakh, along with interest, to the taxi driver.

“It is not unusual for a taxi driver to earn Rs 15,000 per month. As the future prospect is not taken into consideration, future prospect should be 30%,” the high court said in its March 6 order.