‘Athlete of worth’ but no seat: Why Calcutta High Court refused to relax rules for national-level swimmer

Emphasising that the student is indeed an athlete of worth, but the institutional rules cannot be bypassed, the Calcutta High Court has dismissed a swimmer’s bid for sports quota admission in a university.
Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra was dealing with a plea of a student seeking admission to the university under the sports quota for the 2025-25 academic session.
He sought to be allotted one of the 25 seats specifically reserved for student-athletes under the university’s information brochure.
“Though the petitioner is a meritorious student and worthy athlete, since he does not qualify for the criteria as set forth by the university, the relief as prayed for in the petition cannot be granted,” the court observed on March 25.
Recognising that the petitioner is indeed an athlete of worth, being a swimmer, the order added that the question of relaxing the criteria for a particular student, such as the petitioner, would create administrative mayhem and cause disruption to the entire process of the university.
Case of availing sports quota
The petitioner, a swimmer, moved the court, aggrieved by the university’s decision not to allot him a seat under the sports quota.
Out of 25 available seats under this quota for the 2025-26 session, 9 had been filled, while 16 remained vacant.
The petitioner contended that his participation in national-level swimming competitions representing West Bengal and Manipur qualified him for one of these remaining seats.
Appearing for the university, senior advocate Soumya Majumdar, along with Sanjukta Dutta, argued that all of the certificates of the student are for sports meets held by certain individual bodies.
They submitted that it does not satisfy the eligibility criteria as proposed in the Information Brochure.
‘Would create administrative mayhem’
The criteria fixed by the university, which have not been challenged in the present petition, are unequivocal and refer to the qualification of the candidate, including participation of a candidate in the National Championship, whether it be junior/youth/senior Federation/National Games or higher.
Clearly, the documents relied upon by the petitioner do not fall within any of the categories.
Though terms in some cases are “National Sports” or “National Level”, they are really sports meets held by a particular body, such as DAV College, New Delhi, and the CBSE Games.
They do not qualify or meet the selection criteria as proposed by the university for eligibility of a candidate to be admitted in the sports quota.
There are indeed seats vacant in the university in the said sports quota, but the same cannot be given to the candidates who do not meet the criteria as fixed by the university.
Since the criteria fixed by the university have not been challenged, the question of relaxing the criteria for a particular student, such as the petitioner, would create administrative mayhem and cause disruption to the entire process of the university.
It has to be kept in mind that the admission to the university has closed sometime in November 2025, and the first semester examination has also been concluded on March 16, 2026.
University’s criteria
Representing a state in a National Championship (Junior/Youth/Senior/Federation Cup/National Games) or higher conducted under the aegis of a Federation/Association recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports or the Indian Olympic Association.
Representing a state in a National School Competition conducted by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).
Students in court
In December 2025, the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied relief to a man who appeared for the physical qualifiers for the post of sub-inspector but was disqualified for having scored lower marks in the swimming test owing to the “coldest winter day” of the year.
Justice Jagmohan Bansal was hearing a plea of the aspirant who sought to set aside the final result, where he was declared disqualified, and a direction to the state to issue him an appointment letter.
Observing that the petitioner did not raise a grievance during the trial, the court noted that all candidates were required to pass the test in the same swimming pool.
The order continued, “He is claiming that due to the winter season, he could not achieve the target within the prescribed time. The South Asian Games (SAG) are played in an all-weather swimming pool, whereas the petitioner was asked to undergo trial in the winter season. There was no discrimination against the petitioner. All the candidates were asked to pass a test in the same swimming pool.”
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More