‘Athlete of worth’ but no seat: Why Calcutta High Court refused to relax rules for national-level swimmer

The Calcutta High Court was dealing with a plea of a student- athlete for sports quota admission. (Image generated using AI)

Emphasising that the student is indeed an athlete of worth, but the institutional rules cannot be bypassed, the Calcutta High Court has dismissed a swimmer’s bid for sports quota admission in a university.

Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra was dealing with a plea of a student seeking admission to the university under the sports quota for the 2025-25 academic session.

He sought to be allotted one of the 25 seats specifically reserved for student-athletes under the university’s information brochure.

“Though the petitioner is a meritorious student and worthy athlete, since he does not qualify for the criteria as set forth by the university, the relief as prayed for in the petition cannot be granted,” the court observed on March 25.