30 years in remote Sundarbans school: Why Calcutta High Court ordered West Bengal to regularise ‘unapproved’ teacher

Calcutta High Court teacher news: Noting that denying approval on “hyper-technical” grounds after 30 years of uninterrupted service would constitute a “manifest injustice”, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the state government to regularise the service of a Philosophy teacher who served in a remote Sundarban school for 30 years without formal approval.

While dealing with a plea of a teacher seeking regularisation, Justice Rai Chattopadhyay observed that it is a matter of significance that the petitioner has devoted more than 30 years of his professional life to teaching in the institution that is located in a remote area.

“The denial of approval to the petitioner’s service would amount to a hyper-technical application of procedural rules resulting in manifest injustice, in the form of not acknowledging the long and uninterrupted service of the petitioner for nearly 30 years,” the court said on March 18.