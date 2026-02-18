‘Above the law’: Calcutta High Court slams ‘state lawlessness’ after minister’s illegal staff appointment exposed

Calcutta High Court observed that the minister has unauthorisedly and illegally exercised his power to appoint the petitioner.

Written by: Somya Panwar
7 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 05:19 PM IST
Calcutta High CourtThe plea for the petitioner to be reengaged in the post is found not to have legal and justifiable reasons, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Calcutta High Court dismissed a woman’s plea for reinstatement as a Group-C staff, questioning whether there could be any clearer instance of state lawlessness than her reappointment at the secretariat of the minister without due process.

Justice Rai Chattopadhyay was hearing a woman’s plea, who challenged the non-extension of her Group-C post under the Sarba Shikkha Mission and her subsequent verbal removal from the minister’s secretariat.

Justice Rai chattopadhyay The termination is by way of operation of the contractual terms, and in exercise of the contractual rights of the authorities, the court held. (Image is enhanced using AI)

The court held that the minister appointing the petitioner without any authority was an illegal exercise of power, observing, “An individual may perceive himself as above the law; nevertheless, for a civil society to function and uphold the rule of law, it must adhere to the same.”  

There is unexplained favouritism seen to have been extended to the petitioner by the state, the court said on February 17.

Also Read | 10538128

‘Expiry of contract is not termination of service’

  • The law is settled in this regard that a contractual employee does not acquire a vested or absolute right to continue in service after the expiry of the contractual period.
  • Expiry of a contract of service is not termination, but a natural end of tenure, and continuation beyond the contract period cannot be claimed as a matter of right.
  • In the event of non-renewal of her contract by the competent authority, the petitioner cannot urge a violation of her legal right.
  • The allegation of the petitioner that the non-renewal of her contract is arbitrary, discriminatory, and mala fide is baseless.
  • It is evident that the letter dated April 5, 2010, is information for non-renewal of her contract and does not contain any imputation of allegation or charge against her.
  • The legal principle relied on by the advocate for the petitioner is well settled, but the same should not be applied in a case of non-punitive termination of service. 
  • Termination of service brought by the exercise of contractual right is not per se dismissal or removal; therefore, her termination is not a dismissal in accordance with the law.
  • Her termination is by way of operation of the contractual terms, and in exercise of the contractual rights of the authorities, there is no option for her to challenge the same on the ground of being in violation of her legal rights.  

‘Illegal termination’

  • Advocate Dibyayan Banerji representing the petitioner, submitted that the petitioner had suffered gross illegality and lost her job and livelihood due to her alleged termination.
  • The petitioner’s contact was extended every year till March 15, 2010. In this connection, Banerji referred to the note of the authority dated March 16, 2010, wherein the petitioner’s name was incorporated.
  • Banerji termed the termination letter of the petitioner dated April 5, 2010, as an afterthought and a fabricated document and hence, bad in law. 
  • He argued that the petitioner was allowed to work for the minister, and her verbal termination was a gross violation of the principle of law, natural justice and fairness.
  • Lastly, he referred to the government memorandum dated April 23, 2010, and accordingly petitioner was eligible for re-engagement till 60 years of her age.
Also Read | 10537316

‘Legal rights not violated’

  • Subhendu Bandopadhyay, advocate representing the Sarbha Shikkha Mission, contended that the petitioner was not able to bring on record that her legal rights were violated by the authority concerned.
  • In the absence of the above, the petition was liable to be dismissed as not maintainable.
  • He further argued that the petitioner’s appointment was one year extendable as per the authority’s discretion, and due to dereliction of duty, her service was not extended any further after March 15, 2010.
  • He submitted that the petitioner’s appointment to the minister was overriding the objections put forth by the authority, and in compliance with the formalities for any public appointment as per law.

‘State’s Arguments’

  • Arjun Roy Mukherjee, advocate representing the state, submitted that the petitioner was terminated due to non-renewal of the contract, which had no punitive implications.
  • He further added that the petitioner was appointed with the secretariat of the minister at the instance of his personal capacity, and her remuneration was borne out of the contingent fund of the Sarba Sikkha Abhijan (SSA) since there was no sanctioned post under the secretariat of the said minister.   
  • The letter dated April 5, 2010, was only a communication of the decision of the authority already taken, and served as a direction to hand over the documents if not already done.

‘Post of Group-C staff’

  • The petitioner was selected through a process of a written test and an interview for the position of Group-C staff of Uluberia East Circle.
  • The petitioner joined her post on May 2, 2007, at Uluberia East Circle and after one year, was transferred to Bally West Circle through an order issued by the District Project Officer dated November 27, 2008.
  • The petitioner’s service was extendable every year, and starting from 2007 till March 2010 was extended each year.
  • After March 2010, her service was not extended by the authorities, allegedly unauthorisedly and illegally.
  • The petitioner prayed for redress in her written application in front of the authority, but nothing was done until she submitted the same before the minister.
  • The minister, after considering her submission, allowed her to work as a departmental assistant to the minister.
  • The petitioner joined her new office at Bikash Bhawan on October 5, 2010, and worked there until August 21, 2012.
  • Allegedly, on August 21, 2012, her service was verbally terminated by the Officer on special duty to the minister, with retrospective effect from August 16, 2012.
  • In spite of her asking, no written order of termination was served upon her; the petitioner continued to work in the said office up to October 31, 2012. 
  • On November 1, 2012, a new person was appointed to the same post.
  • The petitioner was solely illegally and arbitrarily removed by the authorities.
Also Read | Resignation refusal is bonded labour: Kerala High Court orders firm to free Company Secretary kept ‘against his will’

‘Improper exercise of power’

  • An individual may perceive himself as above the law; nevertheless, for a civil society to function and uphold the rule of law, it must adhere to the same.
  • The minister, not being the appointing authority, has unauthoritatively and illegally exercised his power and official capacity to direct for appointing the petitioner in his office.
  • The minister engaging the petitioner in his office with remuneration to be disbursed from the fund meant for public good amounts to an illegal act due to improper exercise of power.
  • There is unexplained favouritism seen to have been extended to the petitioner by a department of the state.
  • The plea for the petitioner to be re-engaged in the post is found not to have legal and justifiable reasons.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
He also hinted that Borah may have been among those passing insider party information to Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singed by Bhupen Borah’s exit, Gaurav Gogoi insinuates he was passing info to Himanta
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
He also hinted that Borah may have been among those passing insider party information to Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singed by Bhupen Borah’s exit, Gaurav Gogoi insinuates he was passing info to Himanta
Infosys
Can Indian IT bridge the AI ‘deployment gap’? Infosys chief says it's possible
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
carnival
In photos: Rio Carnival 2026
Gnani AI
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
Is this the end of doom scrolling? EU may soon force TikTok to change the way it works
The Digital Services Act could reshape how TikTok operates in Europe and beyond.
Digital afterlife: Meta patents AI that can ‘simulate’ you on social media after death
Meta says it has no plans to move forward with the AI model.
In photos: Rio Carnival 2026
carnival
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
KPMG partner cheating with AI
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement