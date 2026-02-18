‘Above the law’: Calcutta High Court slams ‘state lawlessness’ after minister’s illegal staff appointment exposed

The plea for the petitioner to be reengaged in the post is found not to have legal and justifiable reasons, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)

The Calcutta High Court dismissed a woman’s plea for reinstatement as a Group-C staff, questioning whether there could be any clearer instance of state lawlessness than her reappointment at the secretariat of the minister without due process.

Justice Rai Chattopadhyay was hearing a woman’s plea, who challenged the non-extension of her Group-C post under the Sarba Shikkha Mission and her subsequent verbal removal from the minister’s secretariat.

The termination is by way of operation of the contractual terms, and in exercise of the contractual rights of the authorities, the court held. (Image is enhanced using AI) (Image is enhanced using AI)

The court held that the minister appointing the petitioner without any authority was an illegal exercise of power, observing, “An individual may perceive himself as above the law; nevertheless, for a civil society to function and uphold the rule of law, it must adhere to the same.”