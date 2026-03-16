Calcutta High Court flags ‘political clout’ in 13-year-old’s murder, orders SIT to take over after ‘half-hearted’ police probe

Among the lapses highlighted included the failure to recover the victim’s mobile phone, which could contain crucial evidence, the Calcutta High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Flagging allegations that the father of the main accused in the case was a local political leader with influence over the investigation, the Calcutta High Court has directed the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to reinvestigate the 2024 murder of a 13-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, saying the existing probe left “serious lacunae”.

Justice Jay Sengupta directed the constitution of a five-member SIT drawn from the state police, headed by senior IPS officer Dr Pranav Kumar, to conduct further investigation and submit additional reports before the trial court.

Justice Jay Sengupta noted the inadequate scrutiny of call detail records (CDR) and tower location data by probe officers. Justice Jay Sengupta noted the inadequate scrutiny of call detail records (CDR) and tower location data by probe officers.

The court also said the probe appeared incomplete and raised concerns, particularly in light of allegations that the father of the principal accused was a politically influential local leader, which could have affected the investigation.