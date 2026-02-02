‘Duty of state’: Calcutta High Court mandates security for Bengal Opposition leaders’ convoys

Calcutta High Court issued the directive in response to a petition filed by Suvendu Adhikari, who claimed that Opposition leaders are being targeted and subjected to repeated acts of violence.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 05:14 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari HCSuvendu Adhikari, alleged that Opposition leaders have been targeted (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Calcutta High Court Monday directed the West Bengal Government to ensure proper safety measures for the convoys of Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. This directive came in response to a petition filed by Adhikari, who alleged that opposition leaders have been targeted and have faced recurring acts of violence.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen said, “Since the State has prayed for time, it shall be the duty of the state to ensure that in the meantime political leaders, ministers, MPs move in the area, they shall be given adequate protection in accordance with their entitlement.”

The state sought time because senior counsel was unavailable to argue the matter. The next hearing date is February 18.

The writ petition filed in October 2025 claimed that although prior notifications were given to the police and prescribed protocols were followed, the convoy and programme of the Opposition leaders were attacked.

During the previous hearing, the counsel for Adhikari alleged that police, under the pretence of ‘route lining,’ were orchestrating the attacks. The counsel further claimed that sensitive movement details of Opposition leaders were being leaked, resulting in gatherings of antisocial elements who then attacked the leaders’ convoys.

In January, Adhikari’s convoy was allegedly attacked at Chandrakona while he was returning to Kolkata from Purulia. According to Adhikari, the attack was carried out by activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

However, a police complaint was filed against Adhikari, alleging he incited tension in the area. Adhikari subsequently moved to the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the matter.

Story continues below this ad

Justice Suvra Ghosh granted interim protection from coercive police action against Adhikari, in connection with a case registered against him at the Chandrakona police station in the West Midnapore district. The court directed that no coercive steps be taken against him till January 29.

In October 2025, BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, while they were on their way to assist flood-affected individuals. Their car was targeted with stones and bricks, resulting in severe head injuries for Murmu. The BJP alleged that the attackers were affiliated with the TMC.

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's reference to General Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's reference to General Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
jharkhand migrant workers
14 Jharkhand workers stranded in Dubai: No wages, seized passports, and a 5,000-dirham threat
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Kunal Bahl
Shark Tank India judge Kunal Bahl opens up about the ‘constant burden’ of weight struggles: 'Jab main school me tha, 118 kg ka tha'
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Shark Tank India judge Kunal Bahl opens up about the ‘constant burden’ of weight struggles: 'Jab main school me tha, 118 kg ka tha'
Kunal Bahl
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement