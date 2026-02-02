‘Duty of state’: Calcutta High Court mandates security for Bengal Opposition leaders’ convoys

The Calcutta High Court Monday directed the West Bengal Government to ensure proper safety measures for the convoys of Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. This directive came in response to a petition filed by Adhikari, who alleged that opposition leaders have been targeted and have faced recurring acts of violence.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen said, “Since the State has prayed for time, it shall be the duty of the state to ensure that in the meantime political leaders, ministers, MPs move in the area, they shall be given adequate protection in accordance with their entitlement.”