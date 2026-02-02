‘Duty of state’: Calcutta High Court mandates security for Bengal Opposition leaders’ convoys

The Calcutta High Court Monday directed the West Bengal Government to ensure proper safety measures for the convoys of Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. This directive came in response to a petition filed by Adhikari, who alleged that opposition leaders have been targeted and have faced recurring acts of violence.
The division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen said, “Since the State has prayed for time, it shall be the duty of the state to ensure that in the meantime political leaders, ministers, MPs move in the area, they shall be given adequate protection in accordance with their entitlement.”
The state sought time because senior counsel was unavailable to argue the matter. The next hearing date is February 18.
The writ petition filed in October 2025 claimed that although prior notifications were given to the police and prescribed protocols were followed, the convoy and programme of the Opposition leaders were attacked.
During the previous hearing, the counsel for Adhikari alleged that police, under the pretence of ‘route lining,’ were orchestrating the attacks. The counsel further claimed that sensitive movement details of Opposition leaders were being leaked, resulting in gatherings of antisocial elements who then attacked the leaders’ convoys.
However, a police complaint was filed against Adhikari, alleging he incited tension in the area. Adhikari subsequently moved to the Calcutta High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the matter.
Story continues below this ad
Justice Suvra Ghosh granted interim protection from coercive police action against Adhikari, in connection with a case registered against him at the Chandrakona police station in the West Midnapore district. The court directed that no coercive steps be taken against him till January 29.
In October 2025, BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, while they were on their way to assist flood-affected individuals. Their car was targeted with stones and bricks, resulting in severe head injuries for Murmu. The BJP alleged that the attackers were affiliated with the TMC.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More