Students vs teachers? Calcutta High Court orders probe amid row at state-aided college Sagar Mahavidyalaya

The teachers at Sagar Mahavidyalaya alleged that the principal is the “kingpin” behind the complaints, asserting that the administration “foisted” individuals as complainants. (Image generated using AI)
Calcutta High Court news: Seeking to end a standoff between the administrative heads and teaching staff at the state-aided college Sagar Mahavidyalaya, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the state government to adjudicate a dispute involving claims of professional misconduct and fabricated student complaints.
Hearing a student’s plea, Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra mandated a formal state investigation after both sides made accusations of institutional sabotage.
“It is expected that the students and the teachers will maintain decorum and dignity both within and outside the premises of the said college and not indulge in any untoward acts of commission and/or omission,” the Calcutta High Court noted in its order on April 2.
The legal proceedings were initiated by Debjoti Patra and others, who identify as students of the college. The petitioners alleged before the Calcutta High Court that the state-aided college’s teachers engaged in misconduct and dereliction of duty by refusing to follow pre-fixed routines and official notification.
They further claimed to have been subjected to “threat and abuse” by teachers in an attempt to suppress their grievances.
The teachers (respondents), meanwhile, claimed they were being victimised on various grounds. They alleged that the teacher-in-charge or principal is the “kingpin” behind the complaints, asserting that the administration “foisted” individuals as complainants who were not actually students at the time of the alleged incident. Furthermore, the teachers argued that “forged and fabricated documents” were utilised to further the principal’s vested interests.
It is for the West Bengal government to make a decision on this issue and communicate the same to the college within a reasonable period of time.
The state government will not only look into the allegations levelled by the students, but also into the apprehension of the teachers that the students have been unlawfully and illegally foisted, relying on forged and fabricated documents to further the vested interests of the principal of the said college.
The government will also decide on the issue of the duty hours as raised by the errant teachers.
The state will, upon adequate prior notice of hearing, conduct a hearing of one representative from among the petitioners and, similarly, one representative from among the teachers who wish to oppose, and a representative on behalf of the college.
This hearing will be conducted and concluded by May 20, and the state, upon conclusion of such hearing, will pass a reasoned order by June 15.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More