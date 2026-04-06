Students vs teachers? Calcutta High Court orders probe amid row at state-aided college Sagar Mahavidyalaya

The teachers at Sagar Mahavidyalaya alleged that the principal is the “kingpin” behind the complaints, asserting that the administration “foisted” individuals as complainants. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Seeking to end a standoff between the administrative heads and teaching staff at the state-aided college Sagar Mahavidyalaya, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the state government to adjudicate a dispute involving claims of professional misconduct and fabricated student complaints.

Hearing a student’s plea, Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra mandated a formal state investigation after both sides made accusations of institutional sabotage.

“It is expected that the students and the teachers will maintain decorum and dignity both within and outside the premises of the said college and not indulge in any untoward acts of commission and/or omission,” the Calcutta High Court noted in its order on April 2.