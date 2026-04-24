Rules vs rigidity: Calcutta High Court scraps ‘flawed’ order denying transfer to lone subject teacher

If a teacher fulfils the eligibility criteria for transfer, there are procedures prescribed to fill up the resultant vacancy, the Calcutta High Court pointed out. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has set aside the West Bengal government’s order that denied a teacher’s transfer request on the grounds of being the sole subject teacher in her institution, and highlighted that the denial was fundamentally flawed and legally unsustainable.

While dealing with a plea of a Sanskrit teacher seeking a general transfer from her position as an approved assistant teacher, Justice Rai Chattopadhyay said the respondent authority has failed to adhere to the principles of consistency, transparency and fairness, which are fundamental to administrative action.

Justice Rai Chattopadhyay heard the matter on April 21. Justice Rai Chattopadhyay heard the matter on April 21.

“When the petitioner’s application was under consideration, the authority was duty-bound to apply the amended Rules of 2021, which were in force at the relevant point in time. Failure to do so renders the decision-making process fundamentally flawed and legally unsustainable,” the Calcutta High Court said on April 21.