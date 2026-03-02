‘State can’t be whimsical’: Calcutta High Court upholds Rs 29 lakh cancer treatment claim for family of retired employee

The Calcutta High Court noted that he retired employee succumbed to death the the pendency of the applications seeking medical reimbursement. (Image is created using AI)

Calcutta High Court News: The Calcutta High Court recently upheld the reimbursement of over Rs 29 lakh to the legal heirs of a retired government employee who was on life-saving cancer treatment, holding that the state cannot take “whimsical decisions” and technicalities such as opting for Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) cannot override the fundamental right to health under Article 21.

Justices Debangsu Basak and Ajay Kumar Gupta were hearing the plea filed by the state challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal’s 2019 order in favour of the legal heirs of the retired government employee, K.R. Samson, who died during the pendency of the application.