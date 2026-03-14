The 18-year wait: Why Calcutta High Court told insurance giant to ‘pay Rs 11 lakh first, recover later’ in fatal Tata Sumo accident

The Calcutta High Court held that the insurance company must first pay the compensation amount to the claimants. (AI- generated image)

Nearly 18 years after a fatal road accident, the Calcutta High Court has directed the National Insurance Company Ltd to pay Rs 11 lakh compensation to the family of a woman killed in a Tata Sumo crash, holding that the insurer must first pay the compensation and may later recover the amount from the vehicle owner.

Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury, while enhancing the compensation amount from Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 11 lakh, called for an awareness programme on motor vehicle insurance and the risks of travelling in vehicles not meant for passengers.

Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury noted that greater awareness is required among vehicle owners, members of the public and insurance companies regarding insurance coverage. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury noted that greater awareness is required among vehicle owners, members of the public and insurance companies regarding insurance coverage. (Image is enhanced using AI)

The high court was hearing an appeal filed by the legal heirs of accident victim Dipali Halder, who was travelling in the Tata Sumo when it met with an accident in December 2007.