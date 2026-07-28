Calcutta High Court permanently restrains use of ‘KIT KAT’ as Nestle wins trademark case

Nestle alleged that despite the injunction, the KIT KAT Food Products continued manufacturing, marketing and selling chanchur under the ‘KIT KAT’ mark.

The Calcutta High Court has permanently restrained KIT KAT Food Products (now Keka Food Products) and related parties from using the “KIT KAT” trademark or any deceptively similar mark after Nestle alleged continued infringement despite an earlier injunction decree.

Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay observed that any commercial use of the trade mark “KIT KAT”, or any deceptively similar mark, by the judgment debtors or any person acting under their authority shall constitute a fresh and independent breach of the decree as well as a violation of the undertakings recorded by them.

“Judgment Debtors…their partners, proprietors, successors, assigns, servants, agents, representatives and every person claiming through or under them shall remain permanently restrained from manufacturing, processing, packaging, advertising, distributing, selling, offering for sale or dealing in any goods bearing the trade mark “KIT KAT” or any mark, label, trade dress, artistic work or commercial representation identical with or deceptively similar thereto in any manner whatsoever,” the July 24 order said.