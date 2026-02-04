Calcutta High Court rescues student’s career after school’s ‘namesake’ blunder nearly bars him from board examination

Noting that the career of young student had been jeopardised by irresponsible act of school authority, the Calcutta High Court said that first board examination is extremely important for student's future career.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 03:10 PM IST
Calcutta High Court Board exam 2026The Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of a student seeking direction to the WBBSE to enroll him for board exam 2026. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a last-minute intervention to save a student’s career, the Calcutta High Court has directed the Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to immediately enroll the student for the Madhyamik examination, 2026.

Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing a plea of a student seeking direction to the board to enroll, and issue an admit card for the Madhyamik examination 2026, after the school authorities, due to a mix-up with a namesake classmate, mistakenly issued an enrollment and admit card to the disqualified student.

Justice Amrita Sinha calcutta high court Justice Amrita Sinha has granted the board the liberty to take disciplinary action against erring officer or head of institution to prevent such lapses in future. (Image enhanced using AI)

“For the fault of the school, the academic career of a student ought not to be hampered,” the order said.

The court added that not allowing the petitioner to participate in the examination for no fault of his own will cause serious injustice to him.

Also Read | ‘A cup of kindness’: Why Calcutta High Court slammed Andaman administration for transferring employee with one kidney

Findings

  • The petitioner has a namesake in his class, and his namesake failed to qualify for the test examination.
  • Despite the same, the school inadvertently forwarded the details of the namesake of the petitioner to the WBBSE for enrolment and issuance of the admit card.
  • There has been a serious lapse on the part of the school in forwarding proper details of the candidates eligible to participate in the Madhyamik examination.
  • The career of a young student has been jeopardised because of the irresponsible act of the school authority.
  • The school forwarded the details of a candidate who was unsuccessful in the test examination and could not be permitted to appear in the Madhyamik examination.
  • The school ought to have forwarded the details of the petitioner, as he was successful in the test examination and eligible to sit for the examination.
  • Madhyamik examination is the first board examination that a student takes, and the same bears extreme importance in the future career of a student.
  • The board will face immense difficulties if, at the last moment, direction is passed for enrolling the candidate and issuing the admit card in his favour, but as it has been mentioned above, it is only in the best interest of the student that the court is minded to pass this order.
  • The West WBBSE is directed to enroll the candidate and to issue an admit card in favour of the petitioner incorporating proper details so that he can sit for the Madhyamik examination, scheduled to start from February 2.
  • It will be open for the WBBSE to take necessary disciplinary action against the erring officer of the school so that similar lapses do not take place in the future, causing inconvenience to the candidate and the board.
Also Read | ‘No mother would gamble with her child’s dignity’: Calcutta High Court rejects convict’s revenge theory in POCSO case

Background

  • The petitioner, a minor represented by his mother, approached the court after the school failed to forward his details to the board despite him passing the qualifying test examination.
  • According to the petitioner, the school inadvertently forwarded the details of a namesake classmate who had actually failed the test.
  • Consequently, the board issued an admit card for the unsuccessful namesake while leaving the petitioner without one.
  • Counsel for the school, advocate Ravi Kumar Dubey, admitted the mistake and said that by the time they attempted to rectify the error, the WBBSE online portal for corrections had already closed.
  • Appearing for the board, advocates Koyeli Bhattacharyya, Bibek Dutta, and Manas Bhattacharyya opposed the student’s plea and submitted that the repeated opportunities were granted by the board to the school as well as the participating candidates to update and correct in the dedicated portal all the information required for the purpose of appearing in the Madhyamik examination.
  • They further argued that there was no requirement for the school to visit the office of the board to make the necessary correction after the time for correction ended.
  • It was the duty of the school to make necessary corrections online in the portal, which was opened by the board.
  • The board submitted that disciplinary action ought to be taken against the Head of the Institution for the error that he has committed.
  • The board said that it will face various problems if the prayer of the petitioner is allowed at such a late stage.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Mamta Banerjee
'Lawyer' Mamata's '5 minutes' in court: Cites Tagore, calls herself 'bonded labour'
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Mamta Banerjee
'Lawyer' Mamata's '5 minutes' in court: Cites Tagore, calls herself 'bonded labour'
Manipur BJP
In a setback to BJP's Manipur plans, Kuki-Zo Council asks Kuki faces to steer clear of govt
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
This is Badshah's most expensive watch purchase
Badshah finally reveals the most expensive watch he has ever bought: 'I can't tell you...will get raided'
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Used this trick to play YouTube videos in the background? Google has shut it down
YouTube says background playback is a Premium-only feature and has updated its mobile web experience to enforce this.
Microsoft pilots new content marketplace for AI training: What it means for publishers
Microsoft will pay Harvard a licensing fee, the report added.
Badshah finally reveals the most expensive watch he has ever bought: 'I can't tell you...will get raided'
This is Badshah's most expensive watch purchase
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
'I was mistaken': LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman admits to multiple meetings with Jeffrey Epstein after 2015
In 2019, Reid Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement