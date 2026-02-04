Calcutta High Court rescues student’s career after school’s ‘namesake’ blunder nearly bars him from board examination

The Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of a student seeking direction to the WBBSE to enroll him for board exam 2026. (Image generated using AI)

In a last-minute intervention to save a student’s career, the Calcutta High Court has directed the Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to immediately enroll the student for the Madhyamik examination, 2026.

Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing a plea of a student seeking direction to the board to enroll, and issue an admit card for the Madhyamik examination 2026, after the school authorities, due to a mix-up with a namesake classmate, mistakenly issued an enrollment and admit card to the disqualified student.

Justice Amrita Sinha has granted the board the liberty to take disciplinary action against erring officer or head of institution to prevent such lapses in future.

“For the fault of the school, the academic career of a student ought not to be hampered,” the order said.