‘Can’t maintain double standards’: Calcutta High Court orders centre to regularise 7,520 workers after 38-year battle

The Calcutta High Court has directed the government of India to accord approval to regularisation scheme of thousands of workers. (AI-generated Image)

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the centre to accord approval to a regularisation scheme for over seven thousand Daily Rated Mazdoors (DRMs) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, saying that the standards governing the Union Government have to be judged on a much higher pedestal than those of ordinary citizens.

A division bench of Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Smita Das De was dealing with a plea of the Union of India challenging the single judge’s judgment that mandated the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to approve a regularisation scheme for 7,520 DRMs.

“The standards governing the union government have to be judged on a much higher pedestal than those of ordinary citizens. The state cannot maintain double standards, on the one hand, facilitating compliance of a part of the division bench judgment by the Andaman and Nicobar administration to save the skin of the latter (centre) from contempt by disbursing at breakneck speed the uber-high amount of Rs 300 crore from the public exchequer,” the court said in its April 28 order.