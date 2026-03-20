‘Dreaded by all’: Why Calcutta High Court refused to free ‘mastermind’, brother after 800-strong mob attacked ED officials

Several witnesses have talked about their threat perception at the behest of the petitioners, the Calcutta High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: In a setback to two key accused in the violent attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court has refused bail to the alleged “mastermind” and his brother, holding that the materials on record disclose their “leading role” in orchestrating the assault and mobilising a violent crowd.

Justice Suvra Ghosh said the nature of allegations, the influence wielded by the accused, and the likelihood of witness intimidation weighed heavily against granting relief at this stage.

Justice Suvra Ghosh said the influence wielded by the accused weighed against granting them relief. Justice Suvra Ghosh said the influence wielded by the accused weighed against granting them relief.

“Statement of witnesses suggests that they are extremely influential persons of the locality and are dreaded by one and all. Further investigation is in progress. In the event the petitioners are released on bail at this stage, possibility of their tampering with evidence and intimidating witnesses cannot be ruled out,” the court said on March 19.