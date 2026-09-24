‘Always creating trouble’: Court raps EC over symbol allotted to TMC rebels

The Election Commission has given the ISF the almirah symbol. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allotting the Indian Secular Front’s (ISF) envelope symbol to the Trinamool Congress’s rebel faction for the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

“Authorities should act fairly, impartially. You are having 183 symbols, and this (envelope) is being used by another party… I am fed up with the authorities of the state. Once the election starts, the play starts,” Justice Krishna Rao said while hearing the ISF’s petition against the Election Commission’s decision.

“Is it the way the authorities work?… Why choose only the envelope?” Justice Rao asked.

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Senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for the ISF, submitted, “ECI is spoiling the environment. Voters are confused. ISF was given envelope, and now it is changed. The action of the ECI is creating trouble.”