‘Always creating trouble’: Court raps EC over symbol allotted to TMC rebels

The Calcutta High Court asked the Election Commission why it allotted the ISF’s envelope symbol to the Trinamool Congress rebels.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 03:47 PM IST
Calcutta High Court ECI symbol allotmentThe Election Commission has given the ISF the almirah symbol. (File Photo)
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The Calcutta High Court on Thursday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allotting the Indian Secular Front’s (ISF) envelope symbol to the Trinamool Congress’s rebel faction for the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

“Authorities should act fairly, impartially. You are having 183 symbols, and this (envelope) is being used by another party… I am fed up with the authorities of the state. Once the election starts, the play starts,” Justice Krishna Rao said while hearing the ISF’s petition against the Election Commission’s decision.

“Is it the way the authorities work?… Why choose only the envelope?” Justice Rao asked.

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Senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for the ISF, submitted, “ECI is spoiling the environment. Voters are confused. ISF was given envelope, and now it is changed. The action of the ECI is creating trouble.”

Bhattacharya further said the envelope symbol should be frozen and that no one should be allowed to use it.

Senior advocate Jishnu Chowdhury, appearing for the ECI, submitted that the ISF was given the symbol in 2021. “They fought elections in 2024 and 2026, but it is a free symbol,” he added.

Justice Rao said the authorities should ensure that the elections are conducted smoothly but were “always creating trouble once the election starts, putting the burden on courts”. “The symbol should have been kept on reserve. Why was it not kept on reserve?” he said.

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Justice Rao also questioned the counsel of the TMC rebel faction, to which the Election Commission has allotted the name Democratic Trinamool Congress.

“What is your interest in this symbol?” the judge asked.

Senior advocate Biswarup Bhattacharya then submitted, “We were given three choices: envelope, pencil box, and torch.”

Also Read | ‘Both sides will have something to say’: Supreme Court to hear TMC symbol case

The ISF’s counsel submitted that the Opposition party has started its election campaign with the envelope symbol and that its flag also features the symbol.

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The Election Commission has given the ISF the almirah symbol.

‘No notification on symbol allotment’

Justice Rao further questioned why no notification about the symbol allotment was issued. “All the candidates should be heard for allotment,” he said.

The ECI’s counsel sought time to reply to the court’s questions and explain why no notification was issued about the symbol allotment.

The court will hear the matter again on Friday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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