Court asks if people can be sent back to Bangladesh based on family’s statements

The Calcutta High Court asked for the basis for detaining a Murshidabad resident accused of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 05:20 PM IST
Illegal Bangladeshi immigrant caseThe Calcutta High Court observed that the detention order should specify the basis and merely saying one is a Bangladeshi national would not suffice. (File Photo)
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The Calcutta High Court on Thursday questioned the West Bengal government on what basis it had since August 8 detained a Murshidabad resident accused of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya asked the question after the government submitted reports from the Raninagar police station and the superintendent of police stating that Sahidul Sk had been staying illegally without a valid passport or visa.

The high court had earlier asked the government to submit the reports after Sahidul’s wife had moved the court claiming that her husband had been detained illegally.

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“It (detention order passed by the Foreigners Registration Office) was a conclusive finding that they are Bangladeshi nationals and the detention order was passed. What is the basis?” Justice Bhattacharyya said.

The court observed that the FRO order should specify the basis for detention and merely saying one is a Bangladeshi national would not suffice.

Also Read | ‘Unrest, poverty brought them to India’: Court cuts jail term of 3 Bangladeshis

Seeking to justify the detention, Additional Advocate-General Rajdeep Majumdar, appearing for the government, cited “confidential information” collected during a special drive conducted on the instructions of the Union Home Ministry. The government also submitted that Sahidul had admitted to crossing the border and staying illegally.

When the court enquired how a person considered an illegal migrant still had a voter card, Aadhaar, and PAN card, the government said Sahidul had obtained the documents using forged documents.

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The government further submitted that the wife of Kalam Sheik, who Sahidul claims is his father, and her daughter both denied knowing him.

No opportunity to present his case before FRO

The court then observed that their words alone would not prove Sahidul is a Bangladeshi, adding that he was not given any opportunity to present his case before the FRO.

Majumdar argued that forging documents like a PAN number, Aadhaar, and a school certificate raises suspicion and constitutes grounds for deportation.

The court further observed, “In the 1970s, how many people crossed the border? Is it possible to send them back based on certain statements of family members?”

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After hearing both sides, the court ordered, “For the ends of justice, the deportation order of September 28 shall be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing by the appropriate court. Writ petition released and be placed before the appropriate bench on 14 October subject to the convenience of the Bench.”

Sahidul, a farmer, lived with his wife and three children at Dubapara in Murshidabad. His relatives said his father had also lived there.

Dejina Bibi, 34, last saw her husband on August 8, when the Raninagar police picked him up from Murshidabad late at night on suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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