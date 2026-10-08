Court asks if people can be sent back to Bangladesh based on family’s statements

The Calcutta High Court observed that the detention order should specify the basis and merely saying one is a Bangladeshi national would not suffice. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday questioned the West Bengal government on what basis it had since August 8 detained a Murshidabad resident accused of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya asked the question after the government submitted reports from the Raninagar police station and the superintendent of police stating that Sahidul Sk had been staying illegally without a valid passport or visa.

The high court had earlier asked the government to submit the reports after Sahidul’s wife had moved the court claiming that her husband had been detained illegally.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“It (detention order passed by the Foreigners Registration Office) was a conclusive finding that they are Bangladeshi nationals and the detention order was passed. What is the basis?” Justice Bhattacharyya said.