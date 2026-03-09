‘Painted with colour of criminality’: Calcutta High Court quashes SC/ST Act case against couple over long-standing land row

The history of litigation between the parties reflected a prolonged civil dispute, with several cases filed by both sides, the Calcutta High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently quashed criminal proceedings under the SC/ST Act against a couple amid a long-standing land boundary dispute with their neighbour, observing that the civil dispute had been “painted with the colour of criminality” through allegations of caste-based humiliation.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das was hearing the plea filed by a man and his wife, who sought the quashing of the allegations levelled against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das heard the matter on March 6. Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das heard the matter on March 6.

“In the present case…no mala fide intention can be found to insult the opposite party, no. 2 (neighbour) of her being a member of the scheduled caste, since they (parties) had cordial relations earlier and presently that has turned to inimical relations because of the prolonged land dispute… So basically the dispute is civil in nature, but it has been tried to be painted with the colour of criminality,” the high court said in its March 6 order.