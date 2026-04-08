Calcutta High Court saves retired official from Rs 5 lakh salary penalty

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has set aside a single judge’s directive that required the recovery of approximately Rs 5 lakh in interest from the salary of a district inspector of school and said that such recovery was harsh and inappropriate, given the lack of evidence of negligence and the fact that the official has since retired.

A division bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee was hearing a plea against an order that directed the district inspector of schools to pay interest on arrears of a teacher. The teacher had sought disbursement of arrears of salary during the period when he reportedly denied her a formal approval of appointment.

“The petitioner had already retired on November 30, 2024, and pension is now the sole source of his livelihood and recovery of the interest amount at this stage may be harsh and inappropriate,” the court said on April 2.

The order noted that it was not a case of any “negligent and reckless” exercise of quasi-judicial powers in violation of the statutory provisions and guidelines. The bench added that the “procedural lapses, if any, are not smeared with any intent to avail undue benefit or to heckle and harass the teachers“.

Background

The matter originated from a plea filed by Veronica Bharati Bar, a teacher seeking the disbursement of arrear salary for the period between August 19, 2017, and October 31, 2021. The case centred on a delay in the formal approval of her teacher appointment, which resulted in the non-payment of her salary for over four years.

On March 15, 2022, a single judge ordered the state to pay the arrears at 12 per cent interest. The judge directed that this interest be recovered from the salary of the concerned District Inspector of Schools (Primary Education), Kolkata, citing illegal/arbitrary action” that caused the delay.

The appellant, Sushanta Kumar Panda, who held the post during part of the period in question, challenged this recovery order.

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Pay From Your Own Salary: Court Holds DI Personally Liable for 4-Year Teacher Pay Delay 4+ yrs Salary withheldAug 2017 – Oct 2021 12% Interest on arrearsordered by court 👤 Parties Involved Petitioner Veronica Bharati Bar Teacher seeking arrear salary for 4+ years of unpaid service Appellant Sushanta Kumar Panda District Inspector of Schools (Primary Ed.), Kolkata — challenging personal recovery order ⚖️ What the Court Ordered 💰 Arrears State directed to pay full salary arrears for Aug 19, 2017 – Oct 31, 2021 📊 Interest 12% interest on arrears — recovered personally from the DI's salary ⚠️ Finding "Illegal/arbitrary action" by DI caused delay in approving teacher's appointment 🔄 Appeal Panda challenges the personal recovery direction before a higher bench Court cited "illegal/arbitrary action" by the District Inspector as the direct cause of the 4-year salary denial — making the official personally liable for the interest burden. Start of unpaid service period Single judge orders arrears + personal recovery Express InfoGenIE

Arguments of parties

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Saikat Banerjee submitted that the petitioner, as a state functionary, was working as the additional district inspector of schools in Ranaghat at the relevant time.

He argued that the petitioner did not get any opportunity to furnish his explanation as regards the delay towards disbursement as alleged.

Advocate Sandip Kr De, who represented the school authorities, opposed the petitioner’s claim and submitted that all relevant documents relating to approval of the teachers were submitted way back on September 9, 2017, and even after relentless persuasion, the appellant took no steps and as such school was constrained to prefer the petition in the year 2021.

Court’s findings

Substance in the argument of advocate Banerjee that the issue regarding approval of appointment of the teachers originated in the year 2016 and was settled upon disbursement of the arrear claim with interest on March 15, 2022.

During the relevant period, four incumbents, including the petitioner, held the post of district inspector of schools, Kolkata, and the delay cannot solely be attributed to the appellant.

In the order of July 30, 2021, the principal secretary did not pass any direction for the recovery of the interest amount from the petitioner, but directed the school to take appropriate steps upon issuing a show cause.