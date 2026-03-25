‘The marginalised hit worse’: Calcutta High Court orders refund for engineering students hit by mid-session fee hike

Students coming from marginalised backgrounds would take the worst hit in such a scenario, said the Calcutta High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has ruled that private engineering colleges cannot impose a revised fee structure on students after their admission process is complete, holding that such mid-session hikes violate the principles of fairness, equity, and legitimate expectation.

A bench of Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Supratim Bhattacharya was hearing a batch of appeals filed by engineering students, and set aside a single-judge decision of January 15 that had upheld the fee hike.

“A retrospective implementation of a revised and enhanced fee structure mid-session, after students being opted for particular colleges not only on their merits but also the fee structures, might be fatal to the academic career of the students as well, which hits at the very root and purpose of the entire body of education jurisprudence,” the court said on March 23.