‘The marginalised hit worse’: Calcutta High Court orders refund for engineering students hit by mid-session fee hike

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has ruled that private engineering colleges cannot impose a revised fee structure on students after their admission process is complete, holding that such mid-session hikes violate the principles of fairness, equity, and legitimate expectation.
A bench of Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Supratim Bhattacharya was hearing a batch of appeals filed by engineering students, and set aside a single-judge decision of January 15 that had upheld the fee hike.
“A retrospective implementation of a revised and enhanced fee structure mid-session, after students being opted for particular colleges not only on their merits but also the fee structures, might be fatal to the academic career of the students as well, which hits at the very root and purpose of the entire body of education jurisprudence,” the court said on March 23.
The marginalised affected more
Seen from the prism of the students, who ultimately have to bear the brunt of enhanced fees, if the rules of the game are changed after commencement of the same, students who are sponsored by their families by scraping together resources and/or taking loans might find it impossible to carry on with their education in their chosen college.
Worse still, even if such a student, incapable of meeting the revised fees, seeks to revert to a college charging less fees and of inferior quality, it might be altogether impossible to find such an alternative mid-session.
Senior advocate Pratik Dhar, along with advocates Sarwar Jahan and Shamim Ul Bari, appearing for the students, argued that the fee structure published at the time of admission covered the entire course (2023–2027) as a consolidated block.
The counsel submitted that the students made informed choices based on affordability, often compromising on better-ranked colleges due to financial constraints.
Any subsequent increase would amount to changing the “rules of the game” after it had already begun, the counsel said.
The counsel informed the court that the petitioners also relied on AICTE’s 1994 Regulations, particularly Regulation 7(7), to argue that fee structures must be declared in advance and cannot be altered mid-course.
State, colleges: Expert panel cleared hike
Advocate Tanoy Chakraborty and others, appearing for the private colleges, and advocate Tapati Samanta, appearing for the state, submitted that the fee revision was not arbitrary but based on recommendations of a duly constituted expert committee.
Stakeholders, including institutions, were consulted before the revision.
Rising operational costs, faculty salaries, infrastructure, and maintenance necessitated the increase.
A significant number of students had already paid the revised fees, indicating acceptance.
They further argued that there was no explicit legal bar on mid-session implementation of revised fees.
The court held that the original fee structure published before admissions was intended as a complete and integrated package for the entire course, even though payments were scheduled semester-wise.
“The structure was a composite whole, not divisible into parts for mid-course alteration,” the court observed.
Although the fee document included a clause stating that fees were subject to change “from time to time,” the court ruled that such a clause could not justify arbitrary mid-session hikes affecting already admitted students.
Relief granted: Refund or adjustment
Allowing the appeals, the court issued clear directions.
Revised fees cannot be charged from students admitted before October 16, 2023.
Any excess amount already collected must be refunded or adjusted against future fees.
Refunds must be processed within a stipulated timeframe.
The court also clarified that payments made by students did not amount to voluntary acceptance, noting they were often made under pressure to avoid academic disruption.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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