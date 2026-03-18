Biosecurity fear after 7 years? Calcutta High Court quashes ‘indigestible’ ban on pest management firm linked to CBI probe

The ban on the pest management firm was rooted in a 2018 CBI investigation involving allegations of criminal conspiracy and the fabrication of Phytosanitary Certificates. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Emphasising that a ban issued without a show-cause notice or a hearing, violated the principles of natural justice and cannot be ignored even in cases involving allegations of compromised national biosecurity, the Calcutta High Court has quashed a 2025 government order that banned a pest management firm from conducting specialised fumigation treatments.

Justice Krishna Rao was dealing with a plea filed by Innocative Pest and Property Management Science, and others who have operated a pest management and fumigation business since 2005.

The plea specifically involved a person associated with the firm who had previously been arrested and released on bail in connection with a 2018 CBI investigation into the fabrication of a Phytosanitary Certificate – a document verifying that plants or plant products meet the importing country’s health requirements.