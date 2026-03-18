Biosecurity fear after 7 years? Calcutta High Court quashes ‘indigestible’ ban on pest management firm linked to CBI probe
The plea involved a person associated with the firm who was earlier arrested and granted bail in connection with a 2018 CBI probe into the fabrication of a Phytosanitary Certificate, the Calcutta High Court noted.
Calcutta High Court news: Emphasising that a ban issued without a show-cause notice or a hearing, violated the principles of natural justice and cannot be ignored even in cases involving allegations of compromised national biosecurity, the Calcutta High Court has quashed a 2025 government order that banned a pest management firm from conducting specialised fumigation treatments.
Justice Krishna Rao was dealing with a plea filed by Innocative Pest and Property Management Science, and others who have operated a pest management and fumigation business since 2005.
The plea specifically involved a person associated with the firm who had previously been arrested and released on bail in connection with a 2018 CBI investigation into the fabrication of a Phytosanitary Certificate – a document verifying that plants or plant products meet the importing country’s health requirements.
“The state contends that the allegation against the petitioners is serious in nature and had a direct impact on the aspect of protecting the agricultural bio-security of the country, and in view of the sensitivity of the task involved, the principle of natural justice is not applicable,” the high court said on March 12.
The order added that it is not digestible that the respondents woke up after seven years from the date of registration of the First Information Report (FIR), and found that the offence alleged to have been committed by the petitioners is serious in nature and may have a direct impact on the agricultural biosecurity of the country.
Justice Krishna Rao was dealing with a plea filed by Innocative Pest and Property Management Science and others. (Image enhanced using AI)
Background
The petitioner, Innovative Pest and Property Management Science, has operated a pest management and fumigation business since 2005.
On January 14, 2025, the plant quarantine division issued an order banning the firm from conducting Methyl Bromide (MBr) and Aluminum Phosphide (ALP) fumigation treatments.
The ban was rooted in a 2018 CBI investigation involving allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption, and the fabrication of Phytosanitary Certificates.
Pratik Dhar, senior advocate representing the petitioners, submitted that the impugned order was issued by respondent no. 4 without any show-cause notice or an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners.
Dhar submitted that as per Clause 2.5 of the National Security for Phytosanitary Measures (NSPM)-12, blacklisting is permissible only in the event of suspension thrice or more within the last five years, but the petitioners were never suspended.
He further submitted that the respondents have issued the impugned order based on the CBI’s recommendation, as a criminal case is pending against the petitioners, but the authorities failed to appreciate that unless the charges are not proved, it cannot be said that the petitioners are guilty of the alleged offences.
Representing the state, advocate Anjan Sengupta submitted that the CBI has registered a case involving offences related to the forgery of Phytosanitary Certificate of a foreign country, complicity in corruption, and shielding other similar entity importers who were otherwise liable for penalty.
He further submitted that during the CBI probe, it was found that the petitioners had committed severe offences, which necessitated prompt action against the petitioners to restrain them from performing the fumigation operation immediately.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More