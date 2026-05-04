‘Legal brainstorming’ behind 6-month FIR delay: Calcutta High Court quashes cruelty case against woman’s in-laws

The decade-long domestic severance of the petitioners makes the generic claims of harassment inherently improbable, the Calcutta High Court clarified. (AI-generated image)

Calcutta High Court news: Calling the six-month delay in lodging the FIR a sign of “legal brainstorming”, the Calcutta High Court quashed proceedings against a woman’s sister-in-law and her husband, who were accused of cruelty and misappropriation of dowry in a matrimonial dispute.

Justice Uday Kumar allowed the plea of the woman’s sister-in-law and her husband, and held that “vague and omnibus” allegations are insufficient to sustain criminal prosecution against distant relatives.

The Calcutta High Court found that the delayed complaint and general allegations of “instigation,” despite the petitioners living separately from the complainant’s matrimonial home for over a decade, pointed to an “abuse of the process of law.”