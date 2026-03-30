Twice cleared of sexual harassment charges, BSF officer gets Calcutta High Court clean chit

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the Calcutta High Court that the termination was whimsical, mala fide, and issued without any valid and sufficient ground. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court has set aside two showcause notices issued by the Border Security Force (BSF) aimed at terminating the service of a commandant who had been twice declared “not guilty” of sexual harassment charges by a General Security Forces Court (GSFC).

While dealing with a BSF commandant’s plea, Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta ruled that the force’s attempt to administratively terminate the officer after failing to secure a conviction in a judicial trial was “manifestly premeditated” and a violation of the principles of natural justice.

“The legislative intent and quasi-judicial discretion given to the authority is taken away in the instant case by issuing a subsequent notice, apparently and manifestly premeditated, pre-judged, close-minded, an empty formality and eye wash,” the Calcutta High Court said on March 27. The order added that the second notice dated April 26, 2021, was a glaring example of perversity, as it was issued without affording the petitioner an opportunity of hearing.