‘Born in sin’: Quashing bail granted to developer, Calcutta High Court directs training for judges after ‘flawed’ order

When a court ignores the procedural safeguards meant to ensure the authenticity of judicial records, the resulting order is legally infirm, the Calcutta High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently set aside an interim bail order and quashed subsequent orders confirming bail granted to a developer accused in a cheating case, even as it directed the West Bengal State Judicial Academy to include a specific module on recording court orders in the induction and refresher courses for judicial officers.

Hearing the plea of Bharati Jana, an elderly widow, Justice Uday Kumar observed that the liberty of the accused, though precious, cannot be protected by an order that is “born in sin.”

“The Director of the West Bengal State Judicial Academy is directed to include a specific module on the ‘Recording of Judicial Orders and Authentication of Records’ in the induction and refresher courses for judicial officers, emphasising the legal consequences of non-compliance with the criminal rules and orders,” the Calcutta High Court said in its March 6 order.