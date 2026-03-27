‘Classic abuse of process’: Calcutta High Court quashes 13-year-old land fraud case against corporate director

The investigator acted mechanically by ignoring that the “wrongful loss” which triggered the FIR had been transformed into a “fair gain”, the Calcutta High Court added. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Quashing criminal proceedings against a corporate director accused of cheating and forgery in a land purchase case, the Calcutta High Court characterised the matter as a classic abuse of the process of law.

Justice Uday Kumar was hearing a plea of Sharad Kumar Seth, former director of a rubber and polymer manufacturing company, seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings in the 13-year-old case

“I find that the continuation of this 13-year-old proceeding has become a classic case of an ‘abuse of process’. The Investigating Officer (IO) recorded in the chargesheet that the dispute had already been amicably settled, yet prayed for a trial,” the Calcutta High Court said on March 20.