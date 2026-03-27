‘Classic abuse of process’: Calcutta High Court quashes 13-year-old land fraud case against corporate director

Calcutta High Court news: Quashing criminal proceedings against a corporate director accused of cheating and forgery in a land purchase case, the Calcutta High Court characterised the matter as a classic abuse of the process of law.
Justice Uday Kumar was hearing a plea of Sharad Kumar Seth, former director of a rubber and polymer manufacturing company, seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings in the 13-year-old case
“I find that the continuation of this 13-year-old proceeding has become a classic case of an ‘abuse of process’. The Investigating Officer (IO) recorded in the chargesheet that the dispute had already been amicably settled, yet prayed for a trial,” the Calcutta High Court said on March 20.
The order added that the IO acted mechanically by ignoring that the “wrongful loss” which triggered the First Information Report (FIR) had been transformed into a “fair gain” via a registered instrument.
Case of fraud and settlement
The case originated in 2008 when the petitioner, allegedly acting as a director of South Asia Rubber and Polymers Parks, purchased 57 decimals of land in Mouza Jala Dhulagari for a corporate project.
The petitioner paid around Rs 6.20 lakh through banking channels to individuals posing as the absolute title-holder.
In 2011, the status quo was disrupted when the true owner, Mansura Begum, asserted her title based on a 1982 deed.
It was revealed that the 2008 transactions were the result of impersonation and forgery by the sellers.
Upon discovering the fraud, the petitioner opted for restitution rather than litigation.
On August 11, 2011, he executed a second registered deed, paying Mansura Begum an additional Rs 22.61 lakh, nearly four times the original price, to secure the title.
Despite the complainant filing an affidavit to withdraw the case following this “amicable settlement”, the investigating agency submitted a chargesheet in 2012, arguing that the alleged offences were non-compoundable.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More