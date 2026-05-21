Calcutta High Court protects TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in FIR over poll rally remarks

The Calcutta High Court has directed TMC leader to cooperate with the investigating investigating officer. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee protection from coercive action till July 31 in an FIR over his remark at a public meeting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally last month. The Parliamentarian filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR on May 18.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed Banerjee to cooperate with the probe and comply with the notices sent to him by the investigating officer.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya was dealing with a plea of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya was dealing with a plea of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee confirmed the development with The Indian Express.

Background

The case was booked following a complaint lodged by one Rajiv Sarkar, who alleged that the TMC national general secretary issued threats to Shah and other BJP leaders.