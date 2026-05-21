Calcutta High Court protects TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in FIR over poll rally remarks

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee protection from coercive action till July 31 in an FIR over his remark at a public meeting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally last month. The Parliamentarian filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR on May 18.
Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed Banerjee to cooperate with the probe and comply with the notices sent to him by the investigating officer.
Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya was dealing with a plea of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.
Senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee confirmed the development with The Indian Express.
Background
The case was booked following a complaint lodged by one Rajiv Sarkar, who alleged that the TMC national general secretary issued threats to Shah and other BJP leaders.
“He (Abhishek) used strong language, challenging Amit Shah to face the public without central security after the election results, and claimed that the Trinamool Congress would finish the game that he alleged was started by the BJP,” Sarkar said.
“It is not about Abhishek Banerjee. Any political leader who uses such language and threats against another political leader is unacceptable. On May 5, I went to the Baguiati police station with the complaint. They told me to approach the cybercrime branch. Then I lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime department on May 5. Thereafter, they notified today (Friday) that an FIR has been registered,” Rajiv Sarkar had told The Indian Express over the phone.
Quoting Banerjee’s remarks at a rally in Kolkata on April 7, Sarkar wrote in his complaint, “I will see who comes to save them on May 4. I will see… which godfather from Delhi comes to their rescue.”
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Police said the FIR has been registered under BNS sections 196 (promotion of enmity, hatred), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353(1)(c) ( circulation of false information, rumors to incite hatred), among others. Section 196 of the BNS is a non-bailable offence with imprisonment of three years and a fine.
Banerjee has also been booked under Section 123(2) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More