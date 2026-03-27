‘We feel helpless’: Calcutta High Court reduces POCSO convict’s sentence after state fails to support minor mother

Calcutta High Court news: Expressing concern over the lack of social and financial support provided by the state to a minor survivor who gave birth to a child, the Calcutta High Court has reduced the prison sentence of a man convicted under the POCSO Act to the three and a half years he had served at the time.

A division bench of Justices Tirthankar Ghosh and Chaitali Chatterjee was dealing with a plea of a man challenging his trial court’s conviction order.

“While it is the duty of the state to ensure that no offender under the eye of law escapes and it is fact that the consent of a minor is no consent in the eye of law but at the same time we feel helpless to find that inspite of relevant provision of the POCSO Act the state has not proceeded to provide any social security to the survivor who is of tender age and has given birth to a child,” the court said on March 20