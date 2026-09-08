Calcutta High Court rejects plea, says marriage-like relationship can attract cruelty

The court was hearing a plea by a man to quash a case arising from allegations of cheating, cruelty, and extortion, after he allegedly posed as unmarried and married the complainant in a Muslim ceremony on July 2, 2020.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
3 min readNew DelhiSep 8, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Calcutta High Court Marriage 498A Case Cruelty Muslim ManThe court noted that the investigation material showed the couple had shared a household and were socially recognised as husband and wife. (Image generated using AI)
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The Calcutta High Court has refused to quash a cruelty case against a man accused of hiding his existing marriage and living with another woman as her husband and held that questions over the validity of the marriage cannot be a reason to end a case under the legal provision dealing with cruelty.

Justice Uday Kumar was hearing a criminal revision petition filed by the man seeking quashing of proceedings arising from a case registered in 2022 for the offences of cheating, extortion, among others.

On September 2, the court stated that it would be a complete injustice to let a man off the hook for abusing a woman simply because their marriage was legally invalid, when he was the one who tricked her into living together while hiding his existing marriage.

“The traditional, narrow construct requiring a flawless traditional marriage as an absolute prerequisite for invoking Section 498A of the IPC stands firmly displaced by modern purposive interpretation…where consenting adults cohabit in a relationship ‘in the nature of marriage’, evidenced by a shared household, societal recognition as spouses, and an intrinsic intent to marry, the penal and protective mantle of Section 498A extends fully to such domestic arrangements,” the court said.

‘Man claimed to be unmarried orphan’

In 2019, a woman met a man who claimed to be an unmarried orphan. She alleged that he convinced her to convert to Islam, and they married in July 2020. However, after discovering he was already married, she suffered physical and emotional abuse until he forced her out of their home in May 2022.

The high court the statement of the couple’s landlord, who said the they lived in his premises as man and wife. The woman, however, had no formal documentary proof of the alleged Muslim marriage. The man, on the other hand, relied on it and the alleged subsistence of the woman’s previous marriage to argue that there was no valid marriage between them.

The state counsel opposed the plea and argued that deception and the nature of their relationship were disputed facts and matter of trial.

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Based on Supreme Court rulings, the court stated that a legal marriage is not required to file charges if the evidence proves the couple lived like a married couple. Applying this rule, the court pointed to evidence of cohabitation—such as the landlord’s statement that they lived together as husband and wife—and ruled that the criminal case could proceed.

The High Court, therefore, directed the trial court to proceed expeditiously while ordering that the trial remained “entirely uninfluenced” by its incidental observations.

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Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express (Digital), where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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