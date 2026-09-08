Calcutta High Court rejects plea, says marriage-like relationship can attract cruelty

The court noted that the investigation material showed the couple had shared a household and were socially recognised as husband and wife. (Image generated using AI)

The Calcutta High Court has refused to quash a cruelty case against a man accused of hiding his existing marriage and living with another woman as her husband and held that questions over the validity of the marriage cannot be a reason to end a case under the legal provision dealing with cruelty.

Justice Uday Kumar was hearing a criminal revision petition filed by the man seeking quashing of proceedings arising from a case registered in 2022 for the offences of cheating, extortion, among others.

On September 2, the court stated that it would be a complete injustice to let a man off the hook for abusing a woman simply because their marriage was legally invalid, when he was the one who tricked her into living together while hiding his existing marriage.