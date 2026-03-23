Route cleared, no DJ, only 500 people: Calcutta High Court’s checklist for March 26 Ram Navami rally in Howrah

The Calcutta High Court found the reasons cited for changing the Ram Navami rally route insufficient, observing that it had been permitted in previous years. (Representational image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: In an order balancing religious freedoms with public order concerns, the Calcutta High Court has permitted the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra Samity to organise a Ram Navami procession in Howrah on March 26, allowing it to follow its traditional route amid stringent regulatory conditions.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya was on March 20 hearing a writ petition filed by the VHP seeking directions to the police authorities to grant permission for the rally along the same route used in previous years, after the police suggested changes and imposed restrictions citing past violations, election-related security concerns, and public order issues.