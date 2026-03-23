Route cleared, no DJ, only 500 people: Calcutta High Court’s checklist for March 26 Ram Navami rally in Howrah
The petitioners, including the VHP, had moved the Calcutta High Court after their application seeking permission for the March 26 Ram Navami rally was met with a restrictive response from the Howrah City police.
The Calcutta High Court found the reasons cited for changing the Ram Navami rally route insufficient, observing that it had been permitted in previous years. (Representational image generated using AI)
Calcutta High Court news: In an order balancing religious freedoms with public order concerns, the Calcutta High Court has permitted the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra Samity to organise a Ram Navami procession in Howrah on March 26, allowing it to follow its traditional route amid stringent regulatory conditions.
Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya was on March 20 hearing a writ petition filed by the VHP seeking directions to the police authorities to grant permission for the rally along the same route used in previous years, after the police suggested changes and imposed restrictions citing past violations, election-related security concerns, and public order issues.
“Participants during the rally shall not shout slogans which shall incite communal tension,” said the court, allowing the rally.
The petitioners moved the high court after their application dated February 17 seeking permission for the rally was met with a restrictive response from the Howrah City police.
In a memo issued on March 12, 2026, the assistant commissioner of police flagged alleged violations during the 2025 rally and proposed a change in route, along with additional conditions.
According to the police, the earlier rally had exceeded the permitted cap of participants and saw the presence of multiple motorbikes despite permission for only one vehicle.
Citing these violations, authorities sought a fresh application with a revised route and stricter controls.
VHP relies on earlier court orders
Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Subir Sanyal argued that the route proposed for 2026 was not new and had been consistently followed over the years, including in 2025 when a coordinate bench had permitted the rally with defined restrictions.
The petitioners urged the court to extend the same framework for 2026, assuring compliance with all conditions imposed in the April 4, 2025 order, including limits on participants and conduct of the procession.
State invokes constitutional limits, security concerns
The state, represented by advocate general Kishore Datta, opposed the plea, invoking Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of speech and assembly but permit reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order.
The state relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Himat Lal K Shah vs Commissioner of Police (1973) to argue that regulatory measures, including route restrictions and caps on participation, fall within the State’s authority.
It further highlighted two key concerns.
Election preparedness: Parts of the proposed route pass near the Shibpur Police Lines, where election-related training and administrative activities were underway.
Sensitive stretches: The Kazipara–Mallick Fatak stretch on G T Road was flagged as communally sensitive based on past incidents.
The procession is scheduled to begin at 3 pm and conclude by 6 pm on March 26, 2026, under strict police supervision.
Authorities have been directed to deploy adequate personnel, including escort vehicles, to ensure smooth conduct.
Importantly, the Calcutta High Court has mandated the police to file a compliance report by April 1, 2026, when the matter will be listed again for further consideration.
Balancing rights, public order
The ruling reiterates the principle that while the state can regulate assemblies, such regulation must be reasonable, proportionate, and non-arbitrary.
By permitting the rally on its traditional route but enforcing tight operational controls, the court sought to strike a balance between constitutional freedoms and administrative concerns in a sensitive, pre-election context.
The order is likely to serve as a reference point for similar disputes involving religious processions and state-imposed restrictions across jurisdictions.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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