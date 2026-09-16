Calcutta High Court fines building owner Rs 1 lakh for delaying demolition of illegal floors

The Calcutta High Court held that the building owner had shown “utter disrespect and disregard for the majesty of the court” by filing multiple applications. (AI-generated image)

The Calcutta High Court has directed a building owner to pay Rs 1 lakh after he repeatedly sought to delay the demolition of unauthorised construction, holding that he had shown “utter disrespect and disregard for the majesty of the court” by filing multiple applications.

Justices Shampa Sarkar and Arjun Ray Mukherjee were hearing an appeal filed by one Md Rafique, who challenged the September 16, 2025, order passed by a single judge. The single judge had dismissed his plea seeking regularisation of the unauthorised construction and imposed costs of Rs 20,000.

“The appellant (building owner) has demonstrated utter disrespect and disregard for the majesty of the court…The appellant has abused the process of court. We are surprised that the authorities have also waited for so long. The unauthorised structure still remains, despite orders passed by the court”, the September 14 order read.