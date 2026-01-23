Calcutta High Court orders Jadavpur University to ensure student safety during Saraswati Puja

To maintain law and order, the university may seek assistance from the local police station, the Calcutta High Court directed.

Calcutta High Court on Jadavpur University Student Safety: The Calcutta High Court, on Thursday directed the administration of Jadavpur University to ensure that no untoward incident takes place on the campus during the Saraswati Puja celebrations scheduled for Friday.

A bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen was hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) filed in the backdrop of the alleged death of a first-year student last year, linked to ragging on the university campus.

“To maintain law and order, the University may seek assistance from the local police station. It

shall be the duty of the local police station to provide necessary help to the University,” the bench said on January 22.