Calcutta High Court orders Jadavpur University to ensure student safety during Saraswati Puja
Jadavpur University Ragging Case: Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen were hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) filed in the backdrop of the alleged death of a first-year student last year linked to ragging in the Jadavpur University campus.
Written by Vineet Upadhyay
New Delhi | Updated: January 23, 2026 08:24 PM IST
To maintain law and order, the university may seek assistance from the local police station, the Calcutta High Court directed.
Calcutta High Court on Jadavpur University Student Safety: The Calcutta High Court, on Thursday directed the administration of Jadavpur University to ensure that no untoward incident takes place on the campus during the Saraswati Puja celebrations scheduled for Friday.
“To maintain law and order, the University may seek assistance from the local police station. It
shall be the duty of the local police station to provide necessary help to the University,” the bench said on January 22.
The matter arose out of separate petitions filed by Sudip Raha and Subham Das, both raising concerns over campus safety and institutional accountability at Jadavpur University.
The PILs were moved after a first-year student allegedly lost his life in 2023 due to ragging, triggering widespread outrage and sustained scrutiny of the university’s mechanisms to prevent such incidents.
Senior advocate Ritzu Ghosal, appearing for Jadavpur University, sought ten days’ time to file a progress report in terms of an earlier direction issued by the high court on December 4, 2025.
The bench allowed the request in the absence of any opposition.
At this stage, attention was drawn to the upcoming Saraswati Puja celebrations on campus, with a request that the university be specifically directed to prevent any disturbance or law-and-order issue during the festival.
