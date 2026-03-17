Calcutta High Court overrules ‘flimsy’ reason for rejecting kidney transplant, orders life-saving surgery within 24 hours

The authorisation committee refused the petitioner’s request on the grounds that they submitted an invoice of 2019 that appeared to be freshly prepared and fabricated. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: In an order prioritising patient survival over bureaucratic hesitation, the Calcutta High Court has directed the authorities to immediately clear a life-saving kidney transplant for a patient from an unrelated donor, holding that the rejection by the state authorisation committee was legally untenable and based on “flimsy” reasoning.

Hearing a writ petition filed by a man whose wife required a kidney transplant, Justice Krishna Rao ordered that the approval for the transplant be granted within 24 hours.

“Immediately, after getting the permission from the Authorisation Committee, the Hospital Authorities are directed to take appropriate steps for transplantation of the kidney of the wife of the petitioner within 24 hours thereafter notwithstanding keeping in view the Saturday and Sunday,” the court said on March 6.