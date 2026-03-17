Calcutta High Court overrules ‘flimsy’ reason for rejecting kidney transplant, orders life-saving surgery within 24 hours

Calcutta High Court news: In an order prioritising patient survival over bureaucratic hesitation, the Calcutta High Court has directed the authorities to immediately clear a life-saving kidney transplant for a patient from an unrelated donor, holding that the rejection by the state authorisation committee was legally untenable and based on “flimsy” reasoning.
Hearing a writ petition filed by a man whose wife required a kidney transplant, Justice Krishna Rao ordered that the approval for the transplant be granted within 24 hours.
“Immediately, after getting the permission from the Authorisation Committee, the Hospital Authorities are directed to take appropriate steps for transplantation of the kidney of the wife of the petitioner within 24 hours thereafter notwithstanding keeping in view the Saturday and Sunday,” the court said on March 6.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More