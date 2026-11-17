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The Calcutta High Court Tuesday issued a showcause notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee over his alleged remarks against the judiciary.
Stating in its order that the MP has committed criminal contempt, the court directed Banerjee to reply within 15 days, explaining why appropriate punishment should not be imposed. Banerjee recently questioned the impartiality of the judiciary, which the court had previously expressed anger over.
A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao noted in the order that the transcript of Banerjee’s November 7 Facebook post clearly indicated criminal contempt and amounted to interference with the administration of justice.
“As regards to the Facebook publication, the statement of Mr Banerjee, this court has gone through the transcript of Mr Banerjee in Facebook dated 7 November, which clearly indicates that he has committed criminal contempt of the court. The Facebook post of the alleged contemnor amounts to interference with the administration of justice,” Justice Rao stated in the order.
Pointing out that Banerjee is not only an MP but also a petitioner before the court, the bench directed the department to issue the show cause notice along with the transcript, asking him to explain within 15 days from the date of notice why appropriate punishment should not be imposed. The matter is scheduled to be listed next on December 8.
Meanwhile, in a separate petition filed by Banerjee challenging the reduction of his security cover, Justice Krishna Rao directed the principal secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department to convene a review committee meeting within two weeks to reconsider the recategorisation of the petitioner’s security.
Banerjee had moved the Calcutta High Court alleging that the downgrade of his security was politically motivated, carried out without a proper threat assessment by the authorised review committee following a change in government in West Bengal, and left him and his family vulnerable to multiple attacks.
In his order, Justice Rao observed that Banerjee had informed the authorities of several incidents and requested an enhancement of his security cover from ‘X’ category to ‘Z-plus’ category. Disposing of the petition, the court directed that, while reconsidering whether his security cover requires enhancement, the review committee must take into account all incidents Banerjee reported to the authorities between May 30 and November 7 and pass an appropriate order.