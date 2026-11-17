The Calcutta High Court Tuesday issued a showcause notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee over his alleged remarks against the judiciary.

Stating in its order that the MP has committed criminal contempt, the court directed Banerjee to reply within 15 days, explaining why appropriate punishment should not be imposed. Banerjee recently questioned the impartiality of the judiciary, which the court had previously expressed anger over.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao noted in the order that the transcript of Banerjee’s November 7 Facebook post clearly indicated criminal contempt and amounted to interference with the administration of justice.

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“As regards to the Facebook publication, the statement of Mr Banerjee, this court has gone through the transcript of Mr Banerjee in Facebook dated 7 November, which clearly indicates that he has committed criminal contempt of the court. The Facebook post of the alleged contemnor amounts to interference with the administration of justice,” Justice Rao stated in the order.