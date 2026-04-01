Calcutta High Court says no illegal construction to remain for a single day, denies plea

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently upheld an order directing the demolition of an unauthorised construction in Purba Medinipur district, observing that no construction without permission can be allowed to remain for a single day.
A bench of Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta dismissed a man’s appeal against a single judge’s order affirming the demolition of a structure allegedly raised without permission on a plot in Mouza Gobindapur.
Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta stated that the status quo order over the plots could not be a hindrance to the demolition.
“No construction which is without any permission can be allowed to remain for a single day,” the Calcutta High Court observed in its order dated March 24.
The Calcutta High Court noted that the civil court had directed the defendants in a partition suit to maintain status quo with regard to the nature, character and possession of the property. It observed that the property, as described in the plaint and injunction application, comprised three plots classified as ‘jal’.
In such circumstances, the court noted that the status quo order over those plots could not be a hindrance to the demolition of the ‘unauthorised construction’.
The court further noted that the schedule of the property did not indicate the existence of any construction, and therefore, continuation of the status quo order did not affect the authorities’ power to proceed under Section 23 of the West Bengal Panchayat Act, 1973.
The Calcutta High Court observed that when the fact-finding authorities, including the pradhan of the Paldhui gram panchayat and the sub-divisional officer, were clear that no permission was obtained for the construction, it was important to implement the order.
Story continues below this ad
“When the fact finding authorities are of the clear view that there was no permission for such construction, implementation of the order is the ultimate consequence of such finding of the appropriate authorities,” the bench said. The court dismissed the appeal, while observing that the dismissal shall not affect the main partition suit.
“Under such circumstances, we do not find any illegality in the order impugned. Accordingly, the appeal and the connected application are dismissed. Dismissal of this appeal will not affect the main suit,” the bench ordered.
Background
The appellant was aggrieved by the single judge’s order to demolish the unauthorised construction identified by the panchayat authorities and the Sub-Divisional Officer, Contai, Purba Medinipur.
A partition suit was pending between co-sharers, and a civil court had ordered maintenance of the status quo over the property. The Calcutta High Court was informed that the appellant and the private parties were co-sharers in respect of several plots of land.
Story continues below this ad
Pursuant to an order passed by the single judge, the concerned gram panchayat had taken up the issue for consideration and had come to a finding that there had been unauthorised construction.
In accordance with Section 23(5) of the West Bengal Panchayat Act, 1973, the matter was then placed before the sub-divisional officer. The sub-divisional officer proceeded in accordance with the provisions of the law and came to a finding that there had been unauthorised construction, i.e., construction without any sanction or permission or valid plan.
With regard to the ownership of the plot on which the construction had been made, the sub-divisional officer left it open to be adjudicated by the appropriate authority.
In exercise of power under Sub-Section (6) of Section 23 of the Act, the appellant was directed to demolish the illegal construction within 15 days from receiving the order, failing which the pradhan of the Paldhui gram panchayat was directed to demolish the building and recover the cost of demolition from the appellant.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More