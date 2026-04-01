Calcutta High Court says no illegal construction to remain for a single day, denies plea

Pursuant to an order passed by the single judge, the gram panchayat had arrived at a finding that there was illegal construction on the plot, the Calcutta High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently upheld an order directing the demolition of an unauthorised construction in Purba Medinipur district, observing that no construction without permission can be allowed to remain for a single day.

A bench of Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta dismissed a man’s appeal against a single judge’s order affirming the demolition of a structure allegedly raised without permission on a plot in Mouza Gobindapur.

Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta stated that the status quo order over the plots could not be a hindrance to the demolition. Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta stated that the status quo order over the plots could not be a hindrance to the demolition.

“No construction which is without any permission can be allowed to remain for a single day,” the Calcutta High Court observed in its order dated March 24.

Appeal dismissed

The Calcutta High Court noted that the civil court had directed the defendants in a partition suit to maintain status quo with regard to the nature, character and possession of the property. It observed that the property, as described in the plaint and injunction application, comprised three plots classified as ‘jal’.