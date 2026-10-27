Calcutta High Court halts streaming of Sabeer Bhatia video ‘How Modi-Adani Stole India’

The Calcutta High Court has issued an interim order directing tech platforms to block access to a defamatory video against Adani Enterprises Limited titled “How Modi and Adani Stole India- The Friendship Files”. Posted by Indian-American entrepreneur and YouTube creator Sabeer Bhatia, the content allegedly raises severe allegations of terror funding and narcotics smuggling.

Justice Aryak Dutt was on October 26 dealing with a civil defamation plea by Adani Enterprises Limited seeking monetary compensation for the harm caused to the company’s reputation and goodwill due to the alleged false and defamatory allegations in the video, along with removal of the six-minute video from various social media platforms.

“Constructive criticism or truthful reporting on the petitioner or on Government policy, backed by evidence, is not barred. Online content spreads quickly through reposts and re-uploads, and the injury to reputation from continued republication cannot be adequately compensated in money. If the order is not passed now, its purpose will be defeated by further dissemination before the respondents can be heard,” the court said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The court expressly clarified that the order does not bar constructive criticism, truthful reporting, or evidence-backed commentary regarding the petitioner, the Adani Group, or government policies.

The court held that online content spreads rapidly via reposts and re-uploads, and the resulting injury to reputation cannot be adequately compensated by monetary damages. It said that delaying the order would defeat its purpose, as the video would continue to spread before the respondents could be heard.

Adani filed civil defamation plea

The petitioner, Adani Enterprises Limited, has filed a civil defamation plea in the high court against Sabeer Bhatia, a creator of the YouTube channel “Bcubed” and his X handle, along with major social platforms, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, and unidentified individuals coordinating the video’s circulation.

On October 9, Bhatia uploaded a 36-minute video titled “How Modi and Adani Stole India- The Friendship Files” on YouTube in collaboration with a channel, “Shadow Citizens”, and posted it on X. The video quickly gained tens of thousands of views across both platforms.

Story continues below this ad

The title explicitly accused the corporate group of “stealing India” in concert with a public office holder. Furthermore, the video made serious factual assertions, including claiming that the group was linked to narcotics smuggling used for terror funding and that it orchestrated police violence and false prosecution against a farmer.

Following a complaint from the petitioner under IT rules, access to the original YouTube video was disabled within India. Appearing for Adani Enterprises Limited, Senior Advocate Anirban Ray, along with advocates Sanjay Basu, Amit Kumar Nag, Piyush Agarwal, Shivangi Thard, Ranjabati Ray, Shrivalli Kajaria, and Debojyoti Das, argued that despite this, clips, shortened versions, and re-uploads continued to circulate across YouTube, X, and Instagram, with Bhatia reposting the content on X on October 22.

‘No evidence supports criminal allegations’

The court acknowledged that granting a pre-trial injunction in defamation matters involving public interest must be exercised with great caution.

The court put the case in the exceptional class, citing that the video is not a news report or an account of proceedings. It is a dramatised narrative, and its title expressly imputes theft, and its narration and visuals are represented as factual.

Story continues below this ad

“The imputations that the petitioner’s group is complicit in, or has been shielded from accountability for, narcotics smuggling linked to terror funding, and that it procured police violence and false prosecution against a farmer, are assertions of fact and not expressions of opinion. Nothing placed before me shows any finding by any authority to that effect,” the order observed.

The court pointed out that the video repeatedly names “Adani” and the “Adani Group” and refers to its specific businesses, directly linking the allegations to the petitioner. It added that the original video had already been disabled within India by the government under Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules 2021. Bhatia’s subsequent reposting of the video prima facie demonstrated a lack of good faith, the court said.

The court ordered the matter to be listed for hearing in the monthly list of January 2027 before the regular bench.