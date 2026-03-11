Your device’s look now a protectable asset: Calcutta High Court overrules design office in major win for digital creators

A GUI comprises iconography, layout, colour schemes, and ornamentation, and falls within the visual features that the Design Act contemplates, the Calcutta High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court: Noting that design choices are “aesthetic” decisions that produce a “visual impression”, the Calcutta High Court recently held that a Graphical User Interface (GUI) can be considered for registration under the Designs Act, and set aside the order of the controller of designs refusing registration.

Justice Ravi Krishan Kapur was hearing a clubbed plea in connection with disputes relating to the registrability of a GUI under the Designs Act.

“These choices are aesthetic decisions that produce a visual impression capable of being judged by the eye and therefore meet the qualitative requirements for design protection,” the court said on February 9.