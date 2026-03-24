Can son keep gifted house if he neglects mother? Calcutta High Court draws line while delivering ‘moral’ verdict

Even as it upheld the legal reasoning of the trial court, the Calcutta High Court pointed out that a child’s duty to care for a parent does not vanish with the transfer of property. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: In a ruling that quietly captures the fragility of aging and the enduring weight of familial duty, the Calcutta High Court has upheld the validity of a gift deed executed in favour of a son, but stepped in to ensure that his elderly mother is not left without care, dignity, or a roof over her head.

A bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta was hearing a plea of septuagenarian widow Niva Basu and directed the son to take care of his mother.

“The son will look after the mother and maintain her with dignity and respect by providing food, clothing, medicines and ensuring her comfort. Further, a pocket money for an amount of Rs 2,000/- shall be paid to the mother every month for her miscellaneous expenses,” the Calcutta High Court said on March 18.