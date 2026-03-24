Can son keep gifted house if he neglects mother? Calcutta High Court draws line while delivering ‘moral’ verdict
While sympathetic to the mother’s situation, the Calcutta High Court held that the law required a clear, enforceable condition in the gift deed linking the transfer to the son’s obligation to maintain his parents.
Even as it upheld the legal reasoning of the trial court, the Calcutta High Court pointed out that a child’s duty to care for a parent does not vanish with the transfer of property. (Image generated using AI)
Calcutta High Court news: In a ruling that quietly captures the fragility of aging and the enduring weight of familial duty, the Calcutta High Court has upheld the validity of a gift deed executed in favour of a son, but stepped in to ensure that his elderly mother is not left without care, dignity, or a roof over her head.
A bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta was hearing a plea of septuagenarian widow Niva Basu and directed the son to take care of his mother.
“The son will look after the mother and maintain her with dignity and respect by providing food, clothing, medicines and ensuring her comfort. Further, a pocket money for an amount of Rs 2,000/- shall be paid to the mother every month for her miscellaneous expenses,” the Calcutta High Court said on March 18.
Court steps in to protect mother’s dignity
The police authorities will ensure that the mother is kept in comfort and the order of this court is complied with.
The day the mother wants to return to the premises, she will inform the local police station and the inspector-in-charge of the local police station will ensure that the mother is put in possession.
We are conscious of the fact that this is beneficial legislation and the son’s obligation to maintain the mother is irrespective of whether there is any deed of gift or not.
Under such circumstances, we uphold the order of the single judge upon carefully perusing the reasons afforded.
We direct that the mother will be allowed to enter the premises and shall continue to reside in the premises till the end of her life.
We are of the view that the conditions for the enforcement of Section 23 (transfer of property to be void in certain circumstances) of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, do not exist in the particular case and the trial judge rightly held so.
The trial judge did not make any provision for maintenance of the mother, which the mother is entitled to under the statute, as also under the moral obligation of the son.
We also find that the presiding officer did take into consideration whether either of the two conditions existed for declaring the deed partly void, i.e., to the extent of the share of the mother.
The mother’s share has not been specifically demarcated in the deed of gift.
Hearing a plea by Niva Basu, a septuagenarian widow, Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta directed the son to take care of his mother.
Why court refused to void gift deed
The Calcutta High Court, while sympathetic to the mother’s situation, held that the law required a clear, enforceable condition in the gift deed linking the transfer to the son’s obligation to maintain his parents.
Mere mention of the fact that the son was looking after his parents in deed of gift, did not constitute a covenant that the deed of gift was subject to the condition that the maintenance would continue forever, the court said.
The court relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Sudesh Chhikara v. Ramti Devi (2024).
In this case, the parents had gifted the property out of trust and affection, without attaching such a condition, leaving the court with little room to invalidate the deed.
What the court heard
The court was hearing an appeal against a July 28, 2025 order of a single judge, which had set aside a decision of the Tribunal for Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens that had once come as relief to the mother.
The tribunal had earlier declared the property transfer partially void and directed the son’s family to vacate the portion occupied by them—an order rooted in the mother’s plea that she had been neglected in her old age.
But that relief was overturned by the single judge, leading the mother to approach the division bench.
A gift made out of love cannot be undone in the absence of a clear legal condition.
But a child’s duty to care for a parent does not vanish with the transfer of property.
Even as it upheld the legal reasoning of the trial court, the bench noted that the mother remained entitled to maintenance both under statute and under the deeper moral fabric of family life.
The court acknowledged that the law could not undo the transfer of property but made it clear that a mother’s right to live with dignity cannot be reduced to a mere omission in paperwork.
Background of dispute
Niva Basu had approached the tribunal alleging that despite transferring property to her son, she was not being properly maintained.
The tribunal had initially ruled in her favour, offering her a measure of protection in what was, at its core, a deeply personal conflict.
However, both the single judge and the division bench ultimately found that the legal requirements under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 were not fulfilled, as the deed lacked an explicit maintenance clause.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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