‘The corrupt know many tricks’: Why Calcutta High Court refused West Bengal excise officer relief in Rs 1 lakh bribe case

5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 02:55 PM IST
The man's contention that he could not have facilitated a licence in Dumdum Range, since he was posted in the Canning Range, was unconvincing, the Calcutta High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)
Calcutta High Court news: Observing that corrupt officials know enough tricks to portray that they can get work done even beyond their jurisdiction, the Calcutta High Court refused to quash corruption proceedings against an excise officer caught in a trap operation after he allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh as part of a larger Rs 16 lakh bribe to facilitate a liquor licence.
Justice Apurba Sinha Ray was hearing the plea of excise officer Sandip Kumar Roy seeking the quashing of the criminal proceeding arising out of the said complaint.
Justice Apurba Sinha Ray contended that the manner of corruption cannot be confined to rigid boundaries and officials may project influence beyond their jurisdiction.
“The manner and mode of corruption cannot be defined in a straitjacket formula. The corrupt officials know many tricks to manifest that they have the ability to facilitate the opening of liquor shops even outside their jurisdiction,” the high court said in its March 17 order.
‘No straitjacket formula’
The high court observed that it was not convincing at this stage to accept the petitioner’s contention that, being posted in the Canning Range, he could not have facilitated a liquor licence in Dumdum Range.
The manner and mode of corruption cannot be confined to rigid boundaries and the officials may project influence beyond their formal jurisdiction.
The petitioner contended that the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) office was closed on a Saturday. However, the court rejected this argument, observing that no police station remains closed on weekends or holidays, and therefore the objection was untenable.
In trap-laying cases, the issue of demand for a bribe is of vital importance.
It appears that the state has made a case against the excise officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act on trap evidence.
During proceedings after the trap operation, the petitioner’s hand wash samples were collected, and the forensic report confirmed the presence of phenolphthalein and sodium carbonate, indicating that he had handled the tainted currency notes.
While the petitioner argued that the tainted money was recovered from a sofa and not from his personal possession, the court noted that the chemical test established handling of the currency, strengthening the prosecution’s case.
The statement of the shadow witness also indicated that there was a demand for illegal gratification and that the tainted money was produced pursuant to such demand.
The petitioner was appointed as a deputy excise collector under the state excise department in January 2014.
According to him, after training, he got posted and discharged his duties sincerely, with no adverse remarks against him.
In October 2016, he was directed to undergo training at Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy along with newly recruited officers.
He joined the training in November 2016, but during the course of the physical drill, he suffered severe spinal pain and was advised to rest by doctors.
However, on November 26, 2016, at about 10.10 pm, he was arrested by the anti-corruption branch based on a written complaint alleging demand of Rs 1 lakh as illegal gratification for facilitating a bar-cum-restaurant licence, which falls outside his territorial jurisdiction.
Following this, a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
‘No proof of demand/acceptance of bribe’
Senior advocate Pradip Kumar Roy, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the prosecution’s case was flawed as there was no proof of demand or acceptance of a bribe, and the alleged tainted money was not recovered from his personal possession.
He further contended that the Anti-Corruption Branch acted without jurisdiction and failed to conduct a mandatory preliminary enquiry before registering the FIR against a public servant.
Assistant public prosecutor Rudradipta Nandy submitted that the present case was registered based on a complaint lodged before the ACB by one Swastik Nag.
In the said complaint, it was alleged that the petitioner had demanded a sum of Rs 16 lakh as illegal gratification for facilitating the grant of an excise licence at Dumdum, out of which Rs 1 lakh was to be paid as the first instalment.
It was further argued that the petitioner called the complainant and demanded payment of the said first instalment, and on November 26, 2016, the complainant was asked to meet the petitioner at his residence.
Nandy claimed that there are materials in the case diary to substantiate such allegations.
He also mentioned that no preliminary inquiry was conducted and that the tainted money was not recovered from his personal possession, but from a sofa.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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