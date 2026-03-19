Click, you’ve been served: Calcutta High Court rules ED can send PMLA notices, summons via email

Calcutta High Court news: In a ruling reinforcing the legitimacy of digital procedures in financial crime adjudication, the Calcutta High Court has held that service of summons and show-cause notices through email is valid and legally enforceable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Justice Krishna Rao was hearing a writ petition challenging a show-cause notice issued under Section 8(1) of the PMLA and seeking the supply of “Relied Upon Documents” in connection with proceedings before the adjudicating authority (Enforcement Directorate official in this case) under the Act.

“In the present case, notice was served upon the petitioner through email. As per Sub Section 11 of Section 13, summons or notice served through electronic mode as provided under Section 13 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been regarded as valid service. Thus, there is no doubt that service of notice upon the petitioner through email is valid,” said the court on March 16.