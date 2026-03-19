Click, you’ve been served: Calcutta High Court rules ED can send PMLA notices, summons via email

Calcutta High Court news: In a ruling reinforcing the legitimacy of digital procedures in financial crime adjudication, the Calcutta High Court has held that service of summons and show-cause notices through email is valid and legally enforceable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
Justice Krishna Rao was hearing a writ petition challenging a show-cause notice issued under Section 8(1) of the PMLA and seeking the supply of “Relied Upon Documents” in connection with proceedings before the adjudicating authority (Enforcement Directorate official in this case) under the Act.
“In the present case, notice was served upon the petitioner through email. As per Sub Section 11 of Section 13, summons or notice served through electronic mode as provided under Section 13 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been regarded as valid service. Thus, there is no doubt that service of notice upon the petitioner through email is valid,” said the court on March 16.
The case arose from a writ petition filed by Dipak De, challenging a show cause notice dated November 25, 2025, issued under Section 8(1) of the PMLA by the adjudicating authority.
The proceedings originated from search operations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October 2025, during which cash amounting to Rs 25.5 lakh was seized from the petitioner’s residence, digital devices and documents were also taken into custody.
According to the ED, the petitioner failed to substantiate the source of the seized cash. Although he claimed that the money represented proceeds from restaurant businesses during the Durga Puja season, no supporting invoices, receipts, or bank records were produced.
Subsequently, the adjudicating authority issued a notice asking the petitioner to explain why the seized assets should not be retained as proceeds of crime.
Petitioner’s case: Incomplete disclosure
The petitioner’s primary grievance was not against the issuance of notice per se, but against the alleged non-supply of complete “Relied Upon Documents” (RUDs), which are essential for preparing a defence.
Senior advocate Raj Mohan Chattoraj, appearing for the petitioner, argued that despite multiple emails and legal notices sent between December 2025 and January 2026, the ED failed to supply all relevant documents.
Only partial documents labelled as RUD-1, RUD-2A, RUD-2B, and RUD-3 were shared via email on December 24, 2025.
The mandatory requirement under Rule 13(2) to serve complete documents in a bound paper book was not complied with.
The petitioner identified 34 specific documents that were allegedly relied upon but not furnished.
It was further contended that this denial of documents vitiated the proceedings, as it prevented the petitioner from filing a meaningful reply.
Opposing the petition, the ED and the Centre argued that the show-cause notice and documents were duly served via email in PDF format.
The petitioner had, in fact, acknowledged receipt of certain RUDs.
The law explicitly permits electronic service, and there is no requirement that documents must only be served physically.
The ED relied on Rule 13(3)(iii) and Rule 13(11), which recognise service by email and validate electronic communication in line with the Information Technology Act, 2000.
It was also argued that the petitioner had the opportunity to inspect records.
He could lead evidence and seek documents before the adjudicating authority itself.
Any grievance could be addressed in appeal under Section 26 of the PMLA.
Legal context: Dual safeguards under PMLA
The judgment reiterates the dual structure of PMLA proceedings.
Adjudicatory proceedings before the adjudicating authority (for attachment and retention of property).
Criminal prosecution before special courts.
It also highlights that the adjudicating authority possesses civil court powers, including discovery, inspection, and evidence collection, ensuring that parties are not left without remedy even if initial disclosures are incomplete.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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