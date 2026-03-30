West Bengal 2026 polls: Calcutta High Court slams Election Commission for being ‘arbitrary’ in grant of surveillance tender

Calcutta High Court assembly election news: The Calcutta High Court characterised the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) action in rejecting a technical bid for election surveillance services as “arbitrary and mala fide”, though it ultimately declined to set aside the contract due to the proximity of the 2026 West Bengal Legislative assembly elections.

Justice Krishna Rao was hearing a plea of surveillance service provider agency I-Net Secure Labs Private Limited against the ECI and others for the selection of an agency to provide surveillance systems, including live web streaming and CCTV services, for the assembly election.

“The act of the respondent authorities by awarding the tender to the other agency by rejecting the technical bid of the petitioners is arbitrary and mala fide, as on one hand, the respondents have taken into consideration the experience of the private respondents of Delhi, and on the other hand, the experience of the petitioners in Puducherry and Daman is not considered,” the court said on March 25.